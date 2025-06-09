Shanghai Disneyland Marks Nine Years with New Experiences in Tomorrowland and Adventure Isle
From celebrations of Pixar and Stitch in Tomorrowland, to a new Junior Explorers Camp in Adventure Isle, it’s sure to be a magical summer at Shanghai Disneyland!
Tinker Bell is getting ready to sprinkle a little extra pixie dust over Shanghai Disney Resort, with an array of new additions set to debut in time for the park’s ninth anniversary.
Tinker Bell Makes Her Shanghai Debut:
- Things kick off with a heartwarming anniversary ceremony on the resort’s birthday, June 16th. Tinker Bell will make her Shanghai debut during the ceremony – and then guests will be able to meet with her in Fantasyland, for a limited time.
Pixar Adventurous Journey:
- Over in Tomorrowland, the all-new Pixar-themed exhibit, Pixar Adventurous Journey will debut on June 27th.
- The first immersive and interactive Pixar movie-themed exhibition in China is coming to Shanghai Disneyland, guiding guests through seven playfully designed worlds, inspired by Inside Out, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Turning Red, Coco, Up and Soul.
- Through character sculptures, immersive décor, dynamic lighting, atmospheric audio effects, and high-tech interactives such as motion simulation, the exhibition provides an immersive experience where every turn reveals a picture-perfect moment.
- But that’s not all the new Pixar fun, as guests will be able to meet with beloved Pixar characters, such as Joy and Sadness, Red Panda Mei, Sulley, and more. And for the first time at Shanghai Disneyland, Carl Fredricksen, Bing Bong and Edna Mode, who made their Shanghai Disneyland debut earlier this month.
- Nearby, Stargazer Grill recently got a Pixar-inspired makeover.
Stitch Takes Over Tomorrowland:
- Tomorrowland will also be celebrating Experiment 626 with the Stitch Space Base, opening June 26th.
- This eye-catching, immersive and photogenic area will become a vibrant Stitch-themed neighborhood showcasing fun elements of everyone’s favorite blue koala-like alien and his friends.
- The experience will begin in a marquee area featuring a teleporter post that connects to Stitch’s spaceship, allowing his frequent visits to Tomorrowland. Guests will be able to spot Stitch climbing on the teleporter post, with his mischievous antics tracked in real-time by a dynamic temper meter.
- Special shopping and dining experiences will also be available, alongside the chance to meet with Stitch, Lilo or Angel.
- This fall, Galaxy Play Lab, an interactive game zone, will open – completing Stitch's playful takeover of Tomorrowland.
Junior Explorers Camp at Adventure Isle:
- Lastly, we head over to Adventure Isle, where the Junior Explorers Camp will debut within Camp Discovery on June 16th.
- Themed as a training camp for future adventurers, Junior Explorers Camp depicts three distinct zones of different natural environments, each enriched by beloved stories such as the wild savanna of The Lion King, the ocean wonders of Finding Nemo and the cloud-high adventures of Up.
- Through a wide array of fun and exhilarating themed outdoor activities, from rope courses and climbing towers to slides and stair challenges, young guests can unleash their energy and discover their adventurous spirit, all while engaging with Disney’s captivating storytelling.
The Future of Shanghai Disneyland:
- While these new additions are exciting in the short-term, Disney fans are definitely more excited about what’s to come.
- A high-thrill Spider-Man themed roller coaster is coming to the park, with construction now underway on the all-new themed land.
- The Resort is also constructing its third themed hotel, which will showcase Art Nouveau design elements while adhering to the resort's core philosophy of being "authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese."
