Stargazer Grill's Pixar Celebration Opens at Shanghai Disneyland
The updated dining location is part of Shanghai Disneyland's new crop of Pixar experiences.
Shanghai Disneyland’s Stargazer Grill has reopened with its Pixar Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- The Stargazer Grill has been animated with its new Pixar Celebration overlay for the summer.
- Announced last month, this restaurant overlay is part of Shanghai’s new Pixar additions and limited time experience that will take place throughout the park.
- As a part of the Pixar Celebration, guests can utilize new photo opportunities for some fun shots while being surrounded by new character signage throughout the restaurant.
- Of course, the menu has donned a decidedly Pixar slant as well, with items like an Anger-inspired Flamin’ Mad Burger and Fries or Mei Lin Bouncy Bite Noodles.
- Also included in the new Pixar offerings are the introduction of Carl Frederickson, Bing Bong, and Edna Mode appearing for meet and greets at the park.
Pixar Around the World:
- These new limited-time offerings join the ever growing list of Pixar experiences around the world.
- Most notably, guests can try the beloved Jack Jack Num Num Cookies at both Pixar Pier, Disney California Adventure’s PIxar-themed land, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios over at Pixar Plaza.
- Soon, even more Pixar opportunities will be arriving at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Muppet*Vision 3D and the surrounding area closes to transform into Monstropolis. Who else is ready to book a reservation at Harry Hausen’s?
More Shanghai Disneyland News: