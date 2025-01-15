New Milestone Reached for Construction On Shanghai Disney Resort’s Third Themed Hotel

Construction on the third themed hotel at Shanghai Disney Resort has achieved a new milestone.
What’s Happening:
- As 2025 and the Year of the Snake begin, Shanghai Disney Resort has reached a significant milestone in the construction of its third themed hotel.
- This morning marked the completion of the installation of the final primary steel beam, signaling the end of the structural phase and laying an essential groundwork for the upcoming interior development.
- This nine-story luxury hotel, part of the resort's significant expansion efforts, will feature 400 rooms and suites and is conveniently located just a short walk from the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.
- Drawing inspiration from Shanghai's distinctive early 20th-century architectural heritage, the hotel will showcase Art Nouveau design elements while adhering to the resort's core philosophy of being "authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese," thereby providing guests with a richly themed lodging experience.
- The themed hotel, located next to the shores of Wishing Star Lake, will offer stunning views of Shanghai Disneyland.
- Upon its completion, this hotel, in conjunction with the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel, will enhance the range of accommodations available to resort guests.
- It will feature new immersive experiences, a variety of indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, and programming that incorporates Disney storytelling, catering to those intending to enjoy an extended stay at the resort.
- Since its grand opening in 2016, the resort has undergone significant development, featuring major expansion initiatives such as the introduction of two themed areas within its theme park; Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land and Zootopia.
- Furthermore, the resort is also adding a third themed hotel, alongside ongoing projects that include a Spider-Man-themed roller coaster, marking the first major Marvel attraction at Shanghai Disneyland.
More Shanghai Disney Resort News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com