Shanghai Disney Resort Unveils Cast Member Housing Plans, Potentially Raising Eyebrows Stateside
It's what frontline Disney Cast Members have always wanted...domestically.
Shanghai Disney Resort has revealed their plans for an affordable housing community for their Cast Members, which might make some of their colleagues stateside a bit jealous.
What’s Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort has announced a new multifunctional residential community, located in close proximity to the resort.
- The complex is currently under construction and upon completion, will become the resort’s new cast housing community.
- This is the latest example of the continuous development and expansion of Shanghai Disney Resort and supporting
- facilities, and is one of the many ways in which Shanghai Disney Resort continues to invest in its cast experiences.
- As part of the resort’s long-term commitment to providing quality care and benefits to cast members, the new community is expected to provide convenient, high quality, and affordable housing options to support its frontline cast members and interns at Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Construction on the new housing community started last year and is currently on schedule. When finished, the neighborhood will feature eight high-rise residential buildings, providing high quality living spaces crafted specifically to meet the needs of the expanding Disney employee community.
- The community will also include a number of amenities and offerings, including a sports center, food and beverage services, shared recreational spaces, as well as a beautiful outdoor landscaping and leisure areas.
- The development is invested by Shendi Group, constructed by Shanghai Urban Construction Municipal Engineering (Group) Co., LTD, and developed and managed by Shanghai Shendi Diyu Development and Construction Co., LTD, a subsidiary of Shendi Group, and will encompass a total land area of approximately 50,000 square meters and a total construction area of approximately 164,000 square meters.
- Once completed, Shanghai Disney Resort will become the main tenant of the project, creating a vibrant community for the resort’s cast members.
- This new residential project is still in an early development stage, and more updates and progress reports are expected in the future.
That’s Great For Them:
- This news is sure to ruffle some of the feathers of Disney Cast Members stateside, who’ve long wanted special affordable housing opportunities for them.
- Over a year ago, Walt Disney World kept hitting roadblocks in their affordable housing community development as potential neighbors grew concerned with traffic and increased school populations with the 1,410 unit community spring up.
- And even then, this plan was not exclusively for housing Disney Cast Members. The only thing close to that is Flamingo Crossings Village, which plays home to housing for Disney College Program participants, and some would argue that even though rent is taken directly from their paychecks, it’s hardly “affordable housing."
- Elsewhere in Orlando, Universal Orlando has their own affordable housing development - Catchlight Crossings - still being built, though similar to the arguments on the Disney side, this community does not appear to be exclusive to Universal Orlando Team Members.
- As part of DisneylandForward, Disney was reported to contribute $15 million for affordable housing by June 2025, and the remaining $15 million will be contributed no later than June 2029, though no special community of affordable housing for Disney Cast Members was announced.
