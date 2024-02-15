Local Residents Cite Traffic and School Crowding Concerns Opposing Location of Disney’s New Affordable Housing Project

Local residents have raised their concerns with Disney’s affordable housing project, citing traffic congestion and school overcrowding according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s recently announced affordable housing project has reportedly already pushed away many of its neighbors, causing concern that their new 1,410 unit community will worsen traffic in the area and crowd community schools.

This was all voiced at a recent public hearing at the county zoning board, where many residents had emailed officials stating their opposition to Walt Disney Imagineering’s request for a land-use change to allow apartment buildings on the 80 acres of land.

Back in 2022, there was a friendlier reception when the project was announced amid a housing crisis, one so widespread that a rent-control ordinance was proposed and approved by voters, but was struck down by an appeals court.

The Disney plan was to put what they call “attainable housing” on their land near Hartzog Road, close to the Flamingo Crossings Town Center, and also close to their Flamingo Crossings Village – home to the housing for participants on the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World

This piece of property happens to lie outside of the domain that is the Gov. DeSantis appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (The former Reedy Creek Improvement District). A community meeting in September drew more than 100 people to a nearby elementary school, where Disney representatives were treated to the vocalization of the crowd’s uneasiness with the development.

While the aforementioned emails and September’s meeting attendees have no say in either of those meetings, they will eventually be asked to approve the project.

On the other side of town, Universal Destinations & Experiences broke ground on their own affordable housing

What They’re Saying:

Kelly Vanarsdall, Nearby Resident and Local Real Estate Agent: “I completely understand the need and support the addition of affordable housing, but this is just not the location for it.”

Horizon West resident Mike Finnan: "Orange County has already allowed far too many high-density housing complexes in this area. Current students are being under-served as the local schools are overcrowded and understaffed. Future schools are already projected to be over capacity. Infrastructure and emergency services are already stretched."