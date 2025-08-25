Celebrate Autumn at Shanghai Disney Resort with Duffy Month, Halloween, and More

From Duffy and Friends to spooky Halloween thrills, discover all the seasonal fun waiting this fall at Shanghai Disney Resort.

The autumnal festivities are approaching at the Shanghai Disney Resort. From Duffy Month and the return of the Shanghai Opera in September, to a thrilling Halloween Spook-tacular, Shanghai Disney Resort is full of surprises and seasonal fun this autumn!

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disneyland is ready for a fun-filled fall, with celebrations for Duffy and Friends, Halloween, and seasonal festivities spanning the Shanghai Tourism Festival in September to the Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week holiday in October.

For the Golden Week national holiday, from October 1 to 3, Shanghai Disneyland will present a special castle projection featuring fireworks after the iconic nighttime spectacular “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration," bringing an extra-magical finale to the day.

Here’s a look at the festivities coming soon to the resort:

Duffy Month - September 1 to September 30, 2025

This year, Duffy and Friends are celebrating with flowers! Guests can explore floral displays, an interactive social wall, and miniature sets along Mickey Avenue.

The floral theme continues with dazzling new outfits for Duffy and Friends: Duffy has chosen a Camellia theme ShellieMay will be wearing a Chinese Rose Gelatoni will be donning a top featuring cymbidium ensifolium-inspired embroideries ‘Olu Mel has picked hibiscus for his outfit StellaLou’s headwear is adorned with multiple hosta blooms CookieAnn is showing off her best lotus accessories LinaBell will be styled in a stand-collar jacket and headwear featuring osmanthus blooms



The daily show “Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends" returns and runs throughout September. The story unfolds with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse joining Duffy and Friends to “enjoy the moon" and celebrate friendship together.

A special edition of the show will run every Sunday from September 7, in collaboration with Shanghai Huju Opera Theatre. The show blends Shanghai Opera with the story in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle.

This year, two young performers will sing the theme song “Let’s Get Together" in Shanghai dialect with Opera rhythms, alongside classics like “The Melody of Purple Bamboo" and “Four Seasons".

Towards the end of the month, LinaBell’s 4th anniversary celebration runs for a full week, September 23-29, across the resort.

Osmanthus-flavored treats fill the season with autumnal aromas, including the Osmanthus Mini Dumpling Crepe with Strawberry Ice Cream and Minnie Mouse Osmanthus Muffin at CookieAnn Bakery Café, plus gelato and ice cream cones at Il Paperino.

Special dining experiences feature the Duffy and Friends Themed Afternoon Tea at the Royal Banquet Hall and the Autumn Season Brunch at Lumière’s Kitchen in Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, offering a delightful array of seasonal flavors.

Duffy Month also brings new merchandise featuring the Mickey and Friends Garden Stroll Collection, featuring plushes and plush keychains of Mickey and Friends in elegant blossom, butterfly, and persimmon-themed outfits.

The Duffy and Friends Floral Dream Collection offers matching accessories, including cross-body bags, headbands, and jewelry for adding a touch of floral charm. For gifting, the Duffy and Friends mooncake and tea sets are perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Guests can also enjoy exclusive ticket offers and staycation packages to make the most of their visit: Duffy Month One-day Ticket with Free Duffy Month Celebration Pack and Ice Cream Bar: a one-day dated park ticket, F&B offerings, and a Duffy-themed giveaway. Bundle of Two Tickets with Disney Linabell Celebration Party Voucher: admission to her one-week anniversary party in the Duffy and Friends Celebration Hall, featuring special moments with LinaBell, and themed snacks and cake. Disney Dream Vacation - Duffy and Friends Package: an overnight stay at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with LinaBell-themed overlay, breakfast and dinner, two park tickets, and in-park F&B coupons.



Halloween Experiences - October 4 to November 1

This Halloween season, Treasure Cove will be filled with the spirit of pirates, featuring two swashbuckling new experiences.

In the brand-new Buccaneer Bash, join Captain Nova and her crew in Treasure Cove for a nighttime pirate adventure with live performances, interactive activities, carnival games, and themed food and merchandise.

At Barbossa’s Bounty, Treasure Cove’s restaurant transforms into a pirate-themed dining experience, serving new dishes aboard “pirate ships" for an immersive meal.

The villains are descending upon the resort including the debut of Mother Gothel at Shanghai Disney Resort alongside other villains in daily encounters and surprise appearances on the Enchanted Storybook Castle balcony.

It's not just the villains who are looking spooky this Halloween! Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and Winnie the Pooh and his friends are all joining in on the fun with their own special Halloween outfits.

Zootopia Howl-o-ween returns and “Zootizens" can once again “turn" into other species and let out happy howls as they celebrate the blooming of the Night-Howlers during the annual “Howl-o-ween" tradition.

Halloween Spooktacular Days - Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from October 17 to November 1

This year also sees more blackened snacks appearing on menus across the resort, from the Mini Waffles with Caramel Sauce to the Pulled Pork Mickey Mouse Hand Buns, all turning black this Halloween!

Guests can also explore new merchandise collections featuring a variety of Disney characters, bringing home a piece of the seasonal magic.

After dark, the Halloween fun continues in Disneytown. Lively, themed performances keep the festive energy going, while kids can enjoy the exclusive Disneytown Halloween Tour. Brave guests can also explore the Halloween Market, filled with eerie treats and ghoulish goodies.

New Shanghai Disney Ticketing Structure:

Starting mid-October 2025, Shanghai Disney Resort will introduce additional ticket tiers, refining its current six-tiered system.

The updated structure aims to offer more price options, narrow gaps between tiers, and better manage attendance throughout the year.

Entry and top-tier tickets remain unchanged at RMB 475 and RMB 799, respectively. Exact tiers will be based on attendance forecasts, with a rolling 30-day pricing calendar continuing to be provided to help guests plan their park visit in advance.

Children (ages 3–11), seniors (60+), and guests with disabilities (with valid proof) continue to receive approximately 25% off admission. Infants under 3 years old are admitted free.

The Shanghai Tourism Festival Exclusive – Afternoon Ticket allows entry to Shanghai Disneyland after 3 PM on a pre-selected date from September 13 - 19, 2025, perfect for enjoying autumn festivities.

