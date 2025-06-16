New Costumes, Food and Fun: Shanghai Disney Reveals More Summer Offerings
From new character outfits and shows to exclusive summer food and merchandise.
More details about the summer celebration at Shanghai Disney Resort have been revealed, including new character costumes, a packed entertainment schedule, and must-have summer treats.
What’s Happening:
- This summer, Mickey & Friends will sport new tropical fruit-inspired looks, including Mickey's flamingo sunglasses and polka-dot shirt, and Minnie's cherry-themed dress.
- Duffy & Friends will dress in voyage-themed outfits based on sea creatures, such as Duffy’s whale vest, StellaLou’s mermaid costume, and LinaBell’s octopus skirt.
- To escape the summer heat, the park will feature dedicated cooling zones and tents with AC.
Entertainment:
- There are also some new water-themed shows, Disney Duffy’s Splashing Pre-Parade and the ‘Summer Blast’ Castle Show (starting July 2nd).
- The lineup also features the Ralph Breaks the Dance Floor Summer Party, Backyard Splash Around, Disney Explorer Band, and summer versions of The JAMMitors and Swabbie Fight.
- The Rhythm of Adventure will run from June 20 to August 24 inside the Storehouse Stage.
Dining:
- New dishes at Stargazer Grill include the "Flamin' Mad Burger & Fries," a spicy red chicken burger directly inspired by the character Anger from Inside Out.
- Other new items include "Boo-tifully Tender Inside Tomahawk Rice" (inspired by Sulley), "Shake & Shuffle Fries" (multicolored fries inspired by Randall), and a "Jack-Jack Big Bite Cookie."
- Stitch themed shopping and dining will be located at "Intergalactic Imports" and "Star Trail Snacks."
- Guests can find fruit-inspired pastries at CookieAnn Bakery and Pineapple Shaved Ice at Snackin’ Kraken.
- A new Disney LinaBell Souvenir Cup and a Mickey Mouse-themed sipper will be available for purchase.
Merchandise:
- Three merchandise lines will also premiere this summer:
- 2025 Mickey and Friends Summer Vibes Collection: This collection is themed to a pool party, with imagery of swimming rings, ice cream, and pineapples featured on items like bags, shirts, and headwear.
- 2025 Summer Duffy and Friends Ocean Party Collection: This line incorporates jellyfish, shells, and other marine elements into its designs. The collection will feature practical items such as tote bags and bucket hats.
- 2025 Stitch and Angel Tropical Beach Collection: Drawing inspiration from Hawaiian beaches, this collection will feature coconut trees, tropical fruits, and sunshine motifs woven into a diverse array of clothing and accessories.
About the Summer Celebration:
- The new Stitch-themed "takeover" of Tomorrowland officially kicks off on June 26th, a date celebrated by fans as "Stitch Day" in a nod to his designation as Experiment 626.
- The water-based "Summer Blast" castle show has been a staple of nearly every summer since the park opened.
- The summer festivities mark a shift from the temporary seasonal attractions of the past to permanent additions: "Pixar Adventurous Journey" exhibition, the reimagined "Junior Explorers Camp," and the "Stitch Space Base" (which will be completed with a permanent game zone in the fall).
