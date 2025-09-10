Shanghai Disney Resort Announces 2026-2027 Disney Ambassadors

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced its 2026-2027 ambassadors, offering a first look at the new faces representing the park for the upcoming years.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort has named Ivy Chen and Eji Gugu as Shanghai Disney Resort Ambassadors for 2026-2027

On their Instagram, they shared that their term officially begins January 1, 2026, and they will proudly represent more than 15,000 cast members in Shanghai.

What Do Disney Ambassadors Do?:

Disney Ambassadors serve as official representatives of Disney Parks and Resorts, embodying the company’s values and spirit.

They act as liaisons between Disney and the public, attending community events, charity initiatives, and park celebrations. Ambassadors also engage with media, give speeches, host special events, and interact with guests to promote the Disney brand.

The program began in 1965 at Disneyland in California, inspired by Walt Disney’s vision of a “public face" for the park.

Originally, it was a one-year role focused on public relations, guest interaction, and community engagement.

The concept expanded as Disney Parks grew, with ambassador programs in Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort.

