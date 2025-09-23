"Hocus Pocus" and More: Downtown Disney to Host Halloween Movie Nights Throughout October

Are you an Anaheim local or visiting Disneyland Resort during Halloween season and looking for something fun to do on Wednesday nights? Well, Downtown Disney District– located right next door to the Happiest Place On Earth– has announced it will be hosting a half-dozen Halloween-themed movie nights at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage & Lawn over the next six weeks.

What’s happening:

Disneyland Resort will be hosting six Halloween-themed movie nights at the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage & Lawn, every Wednesday from tomorrow, September 24th, through October 29th.

These evening events will be presented by M&M’s, which will be available (among other tasty limited-time treats) at the Disney Wonderful World of Sweets cart next to the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage & Lawn area. This cart will be around daily at the resort from now through Halloween, October 31st.

The first movie in the series will be Disney’s 1993 Halloween season favorite Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. This screening will take place tomorrow evening at 7:00 PM.

While the full list of movies has not yet been revealed, interested Disneyland Resort guests should keep their eyes on the official Downtown Disney Instagram feed

Some guesses for other potential screenings: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion, and Hocus Pocus 2.

More from Downtown Disney District: