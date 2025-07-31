Photos: Walls Up as LEGO Store at Downtown Disney District Prepares for New Arrivals

After a successful interior redesign last year, attention now turns to the store's iconic outdoor models.

The multi-phase transformation of the LEGO Store in the Downtown Disney District is continuing, with attention now turning to the building’s exterior. While a newly designed interior debuted to guests last year, construction walls have now been erected around the outside of the store to prepare for the arrival of new LEGO models.

What’s Happening:

Construction walls are now up around the facade of the LEGO Store, marking the beginning of the next phase of its complete reimagining.

This project follows the successful debut of a fully updated store interior in 2024, which introduced new interactive elements and displays for shoppers.

This current phase is focused entirely on the exterior and is expected to bring the installation of brand-new LEGO models inspired by characters from Disney, Star Wars Marvel

The LEGO Store is expected to remain fully open for guests to enjoy the new interior while the exterior work is completed.

Recently, the Downtown Disney Instagram released a teaser the Mandalorian



More Disneyland Resort News: