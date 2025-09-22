Photos: Disney Parks x Stoney Clover Lane Debuts Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collection at Disneyland Resort

This magical new collection is available now in stores and arrives online starting September 26.

The Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collaboration has just expanded its catalog with a brand-new Disneyland 70th Anniversary collection. We spotted these new Stoney Clover Lane items at The D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney. Let’s take a look at the collection:

Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband - $75

Crewneck Sweatshirt - $130

Quarter Zip Sweatshirt - $150

Pouchette Crossbody Bag - $165

Small Pink Belt Bag - $175

Large Pouch - $110

Bow Strap Crossbody Purse - $170

Backpack - $230

Small Pouch - $85

Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto Disneyland Adhesive Patch - $25

Space Mountain Adhesive Patch - $25

Mad Tea Party Teacups Adhesive Patch - $25

Dumbo The Flying Elephant Adhesive Patch - $25

Disneyland 70 “Celebrate Happy" Adhesive Patch - $25

The Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection will be available online on the Disney Store website starting Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8 am PT.

