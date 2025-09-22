Photos: Disney Parks x Stoney Clover Lane Debuts Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collection at Disneyland Resort
This magical new collection is available now in stores and arrives online starting September 26.
The Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collaboration has just expanded its catalog with a brand-new Disneyland 70th Anniversary collection. We spotted these new Stoney Clover Lane items at The D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney. Let’s take a look at the collection:
Stoney Clover Lane Ear Headband - $75
Crewneck Sweatshirt - $130
Quarter Zip Sweatshirt - $150
Pouchette Crossbody Bag - $165
Small Pink Belt Bag - $175
Large Pouch - $110
Bow Strap Crossbody Purse - $170
Backpack - $230
Small Pouch - $85
Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto Disneyland Adhesive Patch - $25
Space Mountain Adhesive Patch - $25
Mad Tea Party Teacups Adhesive Patch - $25
Dumbo The Flying Elephant Adhesive Patch - $25
Disneyland 70 “Celebrate Happy" Adhesive Patch - $25
The Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection will be available online on the Disney Store website starting Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8 am PT.
