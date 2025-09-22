Spice Up the Season with a Starbucks Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Tumbler

The best way to describe the cup's design is Gourd-geous!

Fall is officially here and a new Starbucks tumbler has rolled into Disney Store inspired by Pumpkin Spice season. The colorful drinkware made its debut this summer at Walt Disney World and has finally made its way online.

Things are about to get spicy at Disney Store…pumpkin spicy that is! The seasonal Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Starbucks Tumbler is now available in the digital sphere so fans at home can enjoy the fall favorite drinkware too.

The latest trend in drinkware are tumblers that feature a large top portion resting above a narrower base which is slim enough to fit in a standard cup holder. This is newer style for Disney | Starbucks releases and we’re delighted by its arrival.

The cup itself is orange ombre for the background and is decorated with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pumpkins (ears and bow, not her face), leaves, spirals, and stars. Look closely and you’ll spot a Starbucks cup in the design too!

An open handle makes this cup easy to transport and comes with a screw top lid and reusable straw.

Guests can shop the Starbucks Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Tumbler

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice:

