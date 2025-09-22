Spice Up the Season with a Starbucks Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Tumbler
The best way to describe the cup's design is Gourd-geous!
Fall is officially here and a new Starbucks tumbler has rolled into Disney Store inspired by Pumpkin Spice season. The colorful drinkware made its debut this summer at Walt Disney World and has finally made its way online.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Things are about to get spicy at Disney Store…pumpkin spicy that is! The seasonal Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Starbucks Tumbler is now available in the digital sphere so fans at home can enjoy the fall favorite drinkware too.
- After debuting at Disney Parks in August, the latest Starbucks and Disney collaboration is now easily accessible to everyone and will make a great addition to your daily adventures.
- The latest trend in drinkware are tumblers that feature a large top portion resting above a narrower base which is slim enough to fit in a standard cup holder. This is newer style for Disney | Starbucks releases and we’re delighted by its arrival.
- The cup itself is orange ombre for the background and is decorated with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pumpkins (ears and bow, not her face), leaves, spirals, and stars. Look closely and you’ll spot a Starbucks cup in the design too!
- An open handle makes this cup easy to transport and comes with a screw top lid and reusable straw.
- Guests can shop the Starbucks Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Tumbler at Disney Store. It sells for $49.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Pumpkins 30 oz. Starbucks® Tumbler with Handle
- Cold beverage tumbler
- Autumn-themed design
- Handle
- Screw-on lid
- Reusable straw with ring at bottom so it won't fall out
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Not intended for hot liquids
- 11'' H x 3 2/3'' Diameter (5 1/4'' W, including handle)
- Holds approx. 30 oz.
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice:
