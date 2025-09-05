Boo-tiful Glow: Mickey and Minnie Light the Halloween Night

Small in size, but big on the not-so-scary Halloween vibes!

We’re getting excited for spirited spooks and creepy couture, so naturally that means we’re heading to Disney Store! Today sees the arrival of the small size of Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkins that serve as the perfect way to light the season and set the mood.

What’s Happening:

This past summer, Disney Store brought back their popular Glow Pumpkins decorations featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Now the duo is back in their Jack-’o-Lantern looks in a smaller size for decorating shelves, tables, book cases, desks or anywhere you need a bit of Not-So-Scary magic

As with the larger counterparts, these Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkins light-up accessories are designed for indoor use and give fans a way to create that special Disney Parks experience in their personal space.

Measuring 5 1/2-inches tall the Mickey and Minnie pumpkins are the right size to make a statement in any room. When turned on, guests can select from 3 color settings: yellow, red or orange lighting to provide the perfect essence for their personal space.

Mickey and Minnie Glow Pumpkins will be available at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Halloween Pumpkin Light-Up Decor - Small | Disney Store

30 and 60-minute modes

Once you select 30 or 60-minute mode, tap anywhere on pumpkin to cycle through yellow, red or orange lighting

Off switch

Suitable for indoor use only

Battery operated

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

5 1/2'' H x 6 1/2'' W x 4 1/2'' D, including ears

