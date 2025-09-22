New Arrival: Madame Leota Light-Up Figure for Your Spooky Sanctuary

Have you ever wanted to turn your living room into the Haunted Mansion? Disney Store can help make your vision a reality.

The Haunted Mansion is more than just an iconic attraction, it's also an inspiration for all sorts of merchandise including home decor and collectibles. This week Disney Store is spotlighting one of the mansion’s most popular residents, Madame Leota.

2025 has already seen the grand arrival of this year’s Haunted Mansion Collection, and a new item has just arrived.

Fans looking to bring a bit of ethereal magic to their home will love the Madame Leota Light-Up Figure that just landed at Disney Store. Thanks to authentic lighting and sound effects, it has never been easier to bring the spookiness of the Haunted Mansion to your home.

This is the fifth light-up figure to join the collection this year behind Sarah “Sally" Slater and the Dynamite Gentleman

Madame Leota’s mysterious orb rests on a large arm chair with two plates of candles, perfect for conducting a seance. A raven about to take flight is perched on top of the chair, and a spell book at the base completes the figure.

If this collectible looks familiar, it’s because last December a version of this figure was introduced at Magic Kingdom

The Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Light-Up Figure is available now at Disney Store

Madame Leota Light-Up Figure - The Haunted Mansion

Madame Leota's head lights-up with internal video projection

Madame Leota speaks her iconic incantations

Authentic dialogue, music and sound effects from the original soundtrack to The Haunted Mansion

Candles light-up

Press button on chair back to activate effects

Removable Madame Leota face mask for static display (crystal ball cover lifts off to place face)

Store faceplate in compartment on base

Powered by a USB-C to USB cable, included.

Ages 14+

Requires USB-C to USB power cable, included

Approx. 11 1/2'' H x 6'' W x 8 1/4'' D

