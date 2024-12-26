New Light-Up Madame Leota Figurine Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

Just after Leota got a new store at Disneyland, a new figurine of the iconic Haunted Mansion resident is available at Walt Disney World.

Just in time for the opening of a new gift shop themed to her, a new figurine of Madame Leota from The Haunted Mansion can now be found – except, we found it on the other coast!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Earlier this week, Disneyland Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop

Today at the Magic Kingdom

Guests visiting Memento Mori can purchase this new, open edition Madame Leota figurine for $199.00.

The light-up figure features Madame Leota floating atop her table, with the chair and raven from the attraction also featured.

The text on the box reads: “‘Dear sweet Leota, beloved by all in regions beyond now, but having a ball.’ Nothing says tomb sweet tomb like this Madame Leota light-up piece that beckons you to the other side. Make friends with the dearly departed with this unique item that features projections and sound effects from The Haunted Mansion attraction, including catchphrases from the Madame herself. A raven, incarnation book, tarot cards, and candles complete the séance. Designed by Disney artists, this item will be a ghoulishly great time for fans and collectors alike.”

While this figure is not yet on DisneyStore.com, those looking to show their love of Leota can dress up as her with this unique (and currently discounted) costume.

More Walt Disney World News: