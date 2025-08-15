From the Stretching Room to Your Bedroom: Posh Peanut Releases Haunted Mansion Collection for the Whole Family

Cozy up with Grim Grinning Ghosts in pajamas, onesies, and sleepwear inspired by Disney’s iconic Haunted Mansion.

Posh Peanut is conjuring up some “spook-tacular" fun for the family with their latest collection of Haunted Mansion pajamas for both kids and adults.

What’s Happening:

The new Haunted Mansion collection from Posh Peanut arrives just in time for the Halloween season, but for avid Disney parks fans, they’re perfect all year round!

This collection features animated illustrations of ghosts and ghouls from the classic Haunted Mansion attraction, including the stretching room portraits, Hitchhiking Ghosts, and more.

While Posh Peanut mainly focuses on children’s clothing, this collection doesn’t leave the adults out of the grim, grinning fun.

Posh Peanut also recently released a Hocus Pocus collection

The collection includes:

This just scratches the surface of the many fun Haunted Mansion themed items. Check out Posh Peanut

More Disney Halloween Merchandise: