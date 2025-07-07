Shop with Terror and Ghoulish Delight: New Haunted Mansion Collectibles Arrives at Magic Kingdom and Disney Store

The new items will have your wallet in "a corruptable, mortal state."

New Haunted Mansion merchandise has materialized at Magic Kingdom’s Memento Mori.

Found at Memento Mori, which is located in Liberty Square, guests will be able to pick up several new collectibles, including statues, mugs, plush, and a new T-shirt.

These new items are also available on Disney Store, so for those who can’t make it out to the parks, you can click the hyperlinks to find these products online.

The Hitchhiking Ghost mugs representing Phineas, Gus, and Ezra

Other items include:

Grim Grinning Ghost Come Out to Accessorize:

Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories inspired by the Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghosts.

The new items arrive just about a month and a half ahead of the Not-So-Spooky season, with event nights for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

You can learn more about the new Gus, Phineas, and Ezra plush accessories here

