Construction on Porto’s Bakery and Cafe Delayed Once Again at Downtown Disney

The “temporary” home of Earl of Sandwich will remain open for at least the next month.

It seemed as if construction was finally about to begin on Porto’s Bakery and Cafe at Downtown Disney, but it has once again been delayed.

What’s Happening:

Back in May, it was reported that the “temporary" location for Earl of Sandwich at the Disneyland Resort Porto’s Bakery and Cafe

That, as you might expect, has not happened. The Orange County Register

Disneyland officials confirmed that “Earl of Sandwich will continue to temporarily operate in the former La Brea Bakery location for some extra time this summer," while still drumming up hype for the much-delayed Porto’s Bakery.

Currently, operating hours for Earl of Sandwich are listed through September 8th — the latest available date on the Disneyland calendar.

A permanent location for Earl of Sandwich is currently being built on the western end of Downtown Disney closer to the Disneyland Hotel.

In the meantime, the temporary Earl of Sandwich pop-up trailer Star Wars

As for that new Earl of Sandwich location, a two-story building that will feature counter service on the ground floor and the Carnaby Tavern on the second level is now said to open this winter.

With the closure of the larger Earl of Sandwich to make way for Porto’s, the eatery will be laying off 167 employees, which you can find out more about in our previous report, here

It’s Been 84 Years…

Could Porto’s end up having the Disney restaurant record for longest timeframe between announcement and whenever it ends up opening?

The Southern California staple was first announced to be coming to Downtown Disney at the D23 Expo in 2022

More details have slowly trickled out about the project in the years since – most notably new concept art in November 2024

We certainly hope that this project does get off the ground, as Porto’s Bakery is a delicious and uniquely SoCal offering – one that will surely be very popular at the Disneyland Resort.

