Downtown Disney’s Earl of Sandwich Pop-Up Now Open

The popular sandwich shop has moved once again. Downtown Disney’s location of the chain has been a long-time staple of the shopping district.
- Downtown Disney’s official Instagram page has announced that the Earl of Sandwich pop-up is now officially open.
- The new temporary location of the popular eatery is located near Star Wars Trading Post directly across from the entrance of the old ESPN Zone.
- Originally, the sandwich shop was located in the former AMC location in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District. After the announcement of the canceled new hotel in 2018, the entire building was demolished, leaving the eatery without a home.
- However, Earl of Sandwich took over the former La Brea Bakery location last year temporarily.
- This pop-up is a temporary location for the shop. The restaurant will open a new two-story location in the new west end development. The first floor will be the familiar Earl of Sandwich quick service experience, with the second floor being a table service gastropub. An opening timeline for the restaurant has not been announced.
