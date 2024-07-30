Downtown Disney’s Earl of Sandwich Pop-Up Now Open

The popular sandwich shop has moved once again. Downtown Disney’s location of the chain has been a long-time staple of the shopping district.

What’s Happening:

Downtown Disney

The new temporary location of the popular eatery is located near Star Wars ESPN

Originally, the sandwich shop was located in the former AMC location in Disneyland

However, Earl of Sandwich took over the former La Brea Bakery location last year temporarily.

This pop-up is a temporary location for the shop. The restaurant will open a new two-story location in the new west end development. The first floor will be the familiar Earl of Sandwich quick service experience, with the second floor being a table service gastropub. An opening timeline for the restaurant has not been announced.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Read More: