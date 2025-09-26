Every "The Simpsons" Treehouse of Horror Episode to Stream on Disney+

For the first time, every Treehouse of Horror installment of The Simpsons will stream back-to-back on Disney+’s Simpsons FAST channel with a few extra spooky surprises along the way.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter The Simpsons ’ iconic Treehouse of Horror specials on its dedicated Simpsons FAST channel.

’ iconic specials on its dedicated Simpsons FAST channel. Starting September 29, the marathon will run back-to-back, with Disney teasing a few extra spooky surprises sprinkled throughout the lineup on Disney+.

Disney+ is rolling out four continuous streams for the season, in addition to the nonstop stream of Treehouse of Horror on The Simpsons channel.

on channel. Joining it are three other 24/7 streams: Hallowstream - packed with Halloween classics Villains - celebrating cinema’s most iconic baddies Waverly Place - a magical hub for Wizards fans of all ages



The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXV will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 28. Last year’s installment of Treehouse of Horror revolves around giant monsters created by political rage that threaten to tear the town apart, a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers, and Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motion adventure that can only be called… Denim.

will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 28. Last year’s installment of revolves around giant monsters created by political rage that threaten to tear the town apart, a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers, and Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motion adventure that can only be called… Denim. Also streaming starting September 28, The Simpsons : Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes . In this episode, a tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world. The episode is a tribute to Ray Bradbury, offering retellings of three of his works: the radio drama turned short story "The Screaming Woman", the short story "Marionettes, Inc.", and the novel Fahrenheit 451.

: . In this episode, a tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world. The episode is a tribute to Ray Bradbury, offering retellings of three of his works: the radio drama turned short story "The Screaming Woman", the short story "Marionettes, Inc.", and the novel Fahrenheit 451. This year, Huluween on Disney+ is packed with new content and returning favorites.

Marvel Animation’s Marvel Zombies headlines the lineup, alongside Halloween episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire , Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , Electric Bloom , and Kiff .

headlines the lineup, alongside Halloween episodes of , , , and . For younger viewers, Disney Jr. is bringing themed episodes of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends , Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends , SuperKitties , plus new stop-motion shorts Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween .

, , , plus new stop-motion shorts . On the film side, new releases include Hand That Rocks the Cradle , The Man in My Basement , and Stay , as well as a brand-new Family Guy Halloween special. Fans can also revisit recent hits like Longlegs , The Monkey , and Hell of a Summer , plus thrillers from M. Night Shyamalan such as The Sixth Sense , The Happening , and The Village .

, , and , as well as a brand-new Halloween special. Fans can also revisit recent hits like , , and , plus thrillers from M. Night Shyamalan such as , , and . The celebration also features the complete Saw and Blade film collections, FX’s Alien: Earth series, and the return of the U.K. dark comedy Obituary. Halloween wouldn’t be complete without classics like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Haunted Mansion.

More Disney+ News: