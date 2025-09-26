"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 3 Trailer Released In Both English and Japanese, Full Voice Casts Revealed

Lucasfilm's anthology animated series is back with another batch of short films entirely from Japan.

First announced in November of last year, the third volume of Lucasfilm’s animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions is finally arriving on Disney+ next month, and today the company revealed the official trailer (in both English and Japanese) in addition to the full voice cast list for this latest batch of shorts from Japanese animation studios.

What’s happening:

The official trailer for Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3 has been released by Lucasfilm (in both English and Japanese, both of which are viewable below), in addition to the full cast list for all nine animated shorts in this batch of episodes.

has been released by Lucasfilm (in both English and Japanese, both of which are viewable below), in addition to the full cast list for all nine animated shorts in this batch of episodes. Unlike Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions, Volume 3 will return to featuring exclusively Japanese animation studios. It will also include three “sequel" installments to shorts from the first volume among the nine episodes.

Watch Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 | English Dub Trailer | October 29 on Disney+:

The English dub of the official trailer is viewable above, while the original Japanese-language version is embedded directly below.

Watch Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 | Official Trailer | October 29 on Disney+:

The English-language voice cast of Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3 includes such recognizable names as Jonathan Lipow (Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures), Trevor Devall (Guardians of the Galaxy), Freddie Highmore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Masi Oka (Heroes), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Joseph Lee (Star Trek: Picard), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In the Shadows), Steve Buscemi (Fargo), Judith Light (Who’s the Boss?), and George Takei (Star Trek). For the full list of both the English and Japanese voice casts, be sure to visit the official Star Wars website

Star Wars: Visions - Volume 3 will be released on Wednesday, October 29th, exclusively via Disney+.

