"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 3 Will Host a Panel at Anime NYC 2025, Previewing the Animated Short Film "Black"

This appearance will come two months ahead of the season's debut on Disney+.

New York-based fans who are looking forward to Lucasfilm’s third volume of Star Wars: Visions should plan to make their way to the Anime NYC convention this August for a panel presentation and screening in promotion of Visions Volume 3.

What’s happening:

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 will have a panel presentation and screening of David Production's new short film "Black" at Anime NYC 2025 later this summer. The season will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 29th.

Volume 3 will have a panel presentation and screening of David Production’s new short film “Black" at Anime NYC 2025 later this summer. The season will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 29th. Panel participants will be Lucasfilm’s James Waugh (producer of Star Wars: Visions), “Black" writer and director Shinya Ohira (appearing virtually), and “Black" co-producer Jacob Ayres (also appearing virtually).

This Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 panel will take place on Friday, August 22nd at 1:30 PM on the Main Stage at Anime NYC 2025. For additional information, be sure to visit the event’s official website

Volume 3 panel will take place on Friday, August 22nd at 1:30 PM on the Main Stage at Anime NYC 2025. For additional information, be sure to Fans can submit questions for a pre-recorded Q&A with Shinya Ohira via the official Star Wars X account

Volume 1 of Star Wars: Visions was released in 2021 and consisted entirely of animated shorts made by Japanese anime studios. Volume 2 came out in 2023 and opened up the concept to animation from all over the world.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 was also previewed at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, where we learned more about the new shorts from Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G., Kinema Citrus, Studio Trigger, Wit Studio, Project Studio Q, and David Production (creators of "Black").

Volume 3 was also previewed at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, where we learned more about the new shorts from Kamikaze Douga and ANIMA, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G., Kinema Citrus, Studio Trigger, Wit Studio, Project Studio Q, and David Production (creators of “Black"). Lucasfilm Animation also celebrated its 25th anniversary at the event.

