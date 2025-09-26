ESPN and Disney+ to Air Major 2026 Banana Ball Selection Show with "a Million Surprises"
Let's play (banana) ball!
Banana Ball is proving to be a growing force in the sports world, as the Savannah Bananas have teased major announcements coming next month!
What’s Happening:
- The Savannah Bananas, the first ever Banana Ball team, has announced on X that major announcements for the sport are set to arrive on October 9th.
- Teasing the 2026 Banana Ball Selection Show to be the biggest night in Banana Ball history, two new teams are set to join the league.
- Currently, there are only four teams with the Bananas, the Party Animals, the Firefighters, and the Texas Tailgaters.
- Additionally, fans can expect the lineup for the Banana Ball World Tour in 2026.
- While they haven’t shared much just yet, there are plenty of ways fans can join in on the action.
- The Banana Ball event, which promises “a million surprises," will be aired nationally on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and on the Banana Ball YouTube channel.
- Banana Ball is a chaotic spin on traditional baseball, which includes family-friendly fun like lip-sync and dance performances, stilt walkers, and more.
- Started in 2018 by Jesse Cole, Banana Ball teams have grown a massive following on social media for the whacky performances and music videos.
Savannah Banana Day at Disneyland:
- Back at the end of May, Disneyland hosted a one-day-only Banana Ball celebration with Savannah Bananas Day.
- While the team joined in on a ton of hilariously fun events and performances, including a cavalcade and a Sleepy Beauty Castle dance show, the team found the time to “Celebrate Happy" in the form of a music video.
- Shared to X, the team can be seen dancing and having fun throughout the resort accompanied by the Jonas Brothers’ song “Celebrate Happy."
- Check out the video below, which sees the team enjoy churros, ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and so much more.
Read More Disneyland:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com