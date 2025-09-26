ESPN and Disney+ to Air Major 2026 Banana Ball Selection Show with "a Million Surprises"

Banana Ball is proving to be a growing force in the sports world, as the Savannah Bananas have teased major announcements coming next month!

What’s Happening:

The Savannah Bananas, the first ever Banana Ball team, has announced

Teasing the 2026 Banana Ball Selection Show to be the biggest night in Banana Ball history, two new teams are set to join the league.

Currently, there are only four teams with the Bananas, the Party Animals, the Firefighters, and the Texas Tailgaters.

Additionally, fans can expect the lineup for the Banana Ball World Tour in 2026.

While they haven’t shared much just yet, there are plenty of ways fans can join in on the action.

The Banana Ball event, which promises “a million surprises," will be aired nationally on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and on the Banana Ball YouTube channel.

Banana Ball is a chaotic spin on traditional baseball, which includes family-friendly fun like lip-sync and dance performances, stilt walkers, and more.

Started in 2018 by Jesse Cole, Banana Ball teams have grown a massive following on social media for the whacky performances and music videos.

The biggest night in Banana Ball history is almost here where we will reveal the two newest teams and where the Banana Ball World Tour is headed in 2026🤩



It wouldn’t be a Banana Ball event without a million surprises. Plus, the entire event will be nationally televised on… pic.twitter.com/HWSmjfzQmN — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) September 25, 2025

Savannah Banana Day at Disneyland:

Back at the end of May, Disneyland hosted a one-day-only Banana Ball celebration with Savannah Bananas Day.

While the team joined in on a ton of hilariously fun events and performances, including a cavalcade and a Sleepy Beauty Castle dance show, the team found the time to “Celebrate Happy" in the form of a music video.

Shared to X,

Check out the video below, which sees the team enjoy churros, ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and so much more.

We had the best time at Disneyland🤩 pic.twitter.com/BXAydUGB8M — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 29, 2025

