Back to the Baxter Building? The Fantastic Four No Longer Appearing at Disneyland

The Fantastic Four are no more! Well, at least if you want to meet them at Disneyland they’re no more, as the quartet are no longer appearing in Tomorrowland.

What’s Happening:

Back in July, the Fantastic Four made their first-ever appearances in any Disney Park, as the famous family began to take part in meet and greets in Tomorrowland at Disneyland.

Most of the time, the members of the team would appear either individually or in two pairings: Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards & Invisible Woman/Sue Storm and then, separately, Human Torch/Johnny Storm & The Thing/Ben Grimm.

As of this week though, the FF have stopped making appearances at Tomorrowland and the 4-adorned backdrop they appeared at is gone as well, along with the attached section for the team’s loyal robot pal, H.E.R.B.I.E., to appear at.

The Fantastic Four appearing at Disneyland rather than California Adventure stood out, as it was the first time Marvel Disneyland Resort Avengers Campus

The FF’s Disneyland debut was of course tied to the release of their first Marvel Studios-produced film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps First Steps has mostly wound down its theatrical run.

We’ll see if any members of the FF return to Disneyland Resort – and which park it might be at – when all four of them are seen again in Avengers: Doomsday

You can see the FF meet and greet below in our video from July.

While I got a photo with Reed and saw Johnny and Ben from afar, I regret never seeing Sue at Tomorrowland. …unless she was there every time, right next to her teammates without me being aware of it? Heck, she could still be there right now for all we know!

