Disneyland Gives The Evil Queen Another Specialty Mug, This Time at Carthay Circle Lounge

Old Hag lovers will be able to pick this up beginning Thursday, October 2nd.

We recently found out about an Evil Queen Tiki Mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, and now, another souvenir mug featuring the Old Hag from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The same day that a new Evil Queen Tiki Mug Disney California Adventure

Beginning October 2nd, guests' dreams will come true with just one sip from the new The Witch and Poison Apple Mug, served with a Poison Appletini.

The mug will be available while supplies last and is limited to two per person, per transaction.

Reservations are highly recommended in order to get a guaranteed table at this table service restaurant.

Looking for a slightly cheaper Halloween novelty? Perhaps you might want one of these Halloween-themed novelty items Disneyland Resort

More Disneyland Resort News: