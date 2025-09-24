"This is the Place to Be": Disney California Adventure Debuts New "ZOMBIES 4" Photo Opportunity

The Disney Channel film debuted back in July.

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires fans can now check out a brand new photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent visit to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires-themed photo spot at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Backlot.
  • The fake building facade sits just across from the bathrooms attached to the Hyperion Theater, with windows and billboards featuring fan-favorite characters from the film.
  • Previously, the area hosted a Spider-Man meet and greet, a Phineas and Ferb meet and greet, and most recently, a Disney Jr. photo spot.
  • ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires debuted back on Disney Channel on July 10th, bringing fans into a new chapter of the ZOMBIES franchise.
  • The monstrous fourth entry into the ZOMBIES series sees the return of Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as Zed and Addison for one final adventure.

  • After completing their first year of college, the cheerleader-zombie pair, alongside Eliza and Willa, take a wrong turn and find themselves in secret vampire territory. When a long-standing vampire clan feud threatens the balance of the world, the quad will need to team up to save the world one last time.

  • Laughing Place’s Alex had a chance to sink his fangs into the film sharing “The Disney Channel franchise blends old and new in a summer camp adventure with fresh fangs and familiar faces."
  • For those looking to make a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Worlds Collide Recap:

  • This past summer, Disney invited fans of the Descendants and ZOMBIES series for the spectacular music tour!
  • Aptly named the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour, the summer concert event traveled across the country, entertaining fans with the music from both film series.
  • The concert event featured Freya Skye, alongside Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton.
  • While the concert event has come to a close, you can check out our Worlds Collide recap to enjoy highlights from the tour.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino