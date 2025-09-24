"This is the Place to Be": Disney California Adventure Debuts New "ZOMBIES 4" Photo Opportunity
The Disney Channel film debuted back in July.
ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires fans can now check out a brand new photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent visit to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires-themed photo spot at Disney California Adventure’s Hollywood Backlot.
- The fake building facade sits just across from the bathrooms attached to the Hyperion Theater, with windows and billboards featuring fan-favorite characters from the film.
- Previously, the area hosted a Spider-Man meet and greet, a Phineas and Ferb meet and greet, and most recently, a Disney Jr. photo spot.
- ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires debuted back on Disney Channel on July 10th, bringing fans into a new chapter of the ZOMBIES franchise.
- The monstrous fourth entry into the ZOMBIES series sees the return of Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as Zed and Addison for one final adventure.
- After completing their first year of college, the cheerleader-zombie pair, alongside Eliza and Willa, take a wrong turn and find themselves in secret vampire territory. When a long-standing vampire clan feud threatens the balance of the world, the quad will need to team up to save the world one last time.
- Laughing Place’s Alex had a chance to sink his fangs into the film sharing “The Disney Channel franchise blends old and new in a summer camp adventure with fresh fangs and familiar faces."
Worlds Collide Recap:
- This past summer, Disney invited fans of the Descendants and ZOMBIES series for the spectacular music tour!
- Aptly named the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour, the summer concert event traveled across the country, entertaining fans with the music from both film series.
- The concert event featured Freya Skye, alongside Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton.
- While the concert event has come to a close, you can check out our Worlds Collide recap to enjoy highlights from the tour.
