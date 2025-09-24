Disney Parks Rolls Out New Die-Cast Collectable Buses and Lionel Trains Set

See how you can collect your favorite Disney Parks vehicles.

Fans of Disney Parks transportation vehicles can now bring home some of their favorite designs through a new line of die-cast buses and a Lionel train set!

What’s Happening:

A die-cast vehicle toy line has appeared at the Walt Disney World

The debut collection includes some of the resort’s stylized buses, including the Mickey Mouse design shown above.

More designs are appearing on shelves. In addition to Mickey Mouse, we spotted the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge bus at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Each Disney Transport die-cast bus retails for $17.99 and comes in eco-friendly plastic-free packaging.

Similarly, the Disney Railroad Train Set from Lionel Trains is also branded, a company that was saved during the Great Depression thanks to the popularity of its Mickey Mouse-licensed products.

The Disney Railroad set comes with a battery-operated steam locomotive (the Walter E. Disney), a coal tender, two trolley passenger cars, and a caboose. The engine can be run with or without sound, with effects include steam chuffing, a whistle, and a bell.

The set also includes track — 16 straight pieces, 12 curved, a left and right interchange, and a figure-8 crossover.

The Disney Railroad set is themed to global Disney Parks, with packaging that suggests it will also be sold at Disneyland Disneyland Paris Magic Kingdom

The Disney Railroad Train Set from Lionel Trains retails for $59.99.

At this time, these products can only be found at Disney Parks. However, it’s highly likely that they will eventually make their way to DisneyStore.com

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)