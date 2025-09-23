Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Comes to a Close: Here's What You Missed

A crossover for the ages! The stars of Descendants and ZOMBIES teamed up for an epic North American tour.
by , (Contributor), (Contributor), (Contributor) |
Tags: , , , ,

The Descendants ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour has officially come to an end, but we’re still reeling over the excitement from this crossover concert tour!

Worlds Collide:

  • The Worlds Collide tour featured Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Dara Reneé (Uliana), and Joshua Colley (Hook) from Descendants: The Rise of Red teamed up with Freya Skye (Nova), Malachi Barton (Victor), and Mekonnen Knife (Vargas) from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires for a never before seen concert that brought the Descendants and ZOMBIES casts together for an epic musical celebration.

Tour Merchandise:

Laughing Place On Location:

  • Laughing Place had the opportunity to see the Worlds Collide Tour at the kickoff of the tour. Check out Laughing Place on Location for a look at our experience at the show.

Worlds Collide Tour Setlist:

The Worlds Collide Tour was broken up into 2 acts with a 20 minute intermission. The setlist included:

Act 1

  • “Red" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) - Kylie Cantrall

Young Kylie Cantrall Video Montage: “Bad Reputation" (Joan Jett & the Blackhearts cover)

  • “The Place to Be" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton
  • “Fired Up" (from ZOMBIES) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
  • “Did I Mention" (from Descendants) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
  • “Rotten to the Core" (from Descendants)/"Bamm" (from ZOMBIES) Mashup
  • “What’s My Name" (from Descendants 2)/"Perfect Revenge" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) Mashup - Dara Reneé & Joshua Colley
  • “Life is Sweeter" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red)
  • “Chillin’ Like a Villain" (from Descendants 2)/"Like the Zombies Do" (from ZOMBIES 2) Mashup

Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Video Greeting: “Someday" (from ZOMBIES)

  • “Someday" (from ZOMBIES) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton
  • “Dream Come True" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton

@laughing_place

#MalachiBarton and #FreyaSkye performing "Dream Come True" at the #disneydescendants /#zombies Worlds Collide Tour! #disneychannel #disney #disneytiktok

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

  • Kylie Cantrall Originals Medley: “See U Tonight"/"Boy for a Day"/"Denim"/"Goodie Bag" - Kylie Cantrall

*20-minute intermission*

Act 2

Freya Skye Video Intro (“Who I Thought I Knew"/"Can’t Fake It")

  • “Gold’s Gone" (Freya Skye Original) - Freya Skye
  • “We Own the Night"/"Call to the Wild" Mashup (from ZOMBIES 2) - Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

Malachi Barton/Freya Skye Screen Test Video (“Rewrite the Stars" from The Greatest Showman)

  • “Don’t Mess With Us" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)
  • “Ways to be Wicked" (from Descendants 2) - Kylie Cantrall, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife
  • “Queen of Mean" (from Descendants 3) - Dara Reneé
  • “Alien Invasion" (from ZOMBIES 3)

Descendants Mal/Ben Romance Interlude (“Feeling the Love" from Descendants: The Royal Wedding)

  • “If Only" (from Descendants) - Malia Baker
  • “Space Between" (from Descendants 2) - Kylie Cantrall & Malia Baker
  • “Night Falls" (from Descendants 3)

Young Freya Skye Video (“If Only" from Descendants)

  • “My Own Way" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)  - Freya Skye

@laughing_place

@freya singing "My Own Way" from #ZOMBIES4 at the #disneydescendants #ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour! #disneychannel #disney

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

  • “Legends in the Making" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)

Encore

  • “Set It Off" (from Descendants)

Check out Laughing Place’s own Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour playlist on YouTube for more footage from the concert.

Wicked Announcements:

  • During the first Worlds Collide Tour stop, it was also announced that the fifth Descendants film will hit Disney Channel next summer.
  • Descendants: Wicked Wonderland previously had a vague release date of 2026, but now, fans will only need to wait another year before they can jump back into another entry into the highly successful Disney Channel Original Movie series.
  • You can read more here.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
View all articles by Reiley Selinger
Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif
Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber