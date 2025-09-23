Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour Comes to a Close: Here's What You Missed

A crossover for the ages! The stars of Descendants and ZOMBIES teamed up for an epic North American tour.

The Descendants ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour has officially come to an end, but we’re still reeling over the excitement from this crossover concert tour!

Worlds Collide:

The Worlds Collide tour featured Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Dara Reneé (Uliana), and Joshua Colley (Hook) from Descendants: The Rise of Red teamed up with Freya Skye (Nova), Malachi Barton (Victor), and Mekonnen Knife (Vargas) from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires for a never before seen concert that brought the Descendants and ZOMBIES casts together for an epic musical celebration.

The tour sold over 450,000 tickets across 43 cities, 30 of which were sold out shows.

Hype for this tour landed it as a trending topic on the TikTok viral chart on the tour’s opening weekend.

The concert even introduced us to three brand-new songs, beginning with the title track “Worlds Collide", “Imma Do It", a new original song sung by Dara Reneé “I’m Gonna Remember This", a new original song sung by Joshua Colley

Tour Merchandise:

The concert also brought us a fantastic line of exclusive Descendants ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour Merchandise

Laughing Place On Location:

Laughing Place had the opportunity to see the Worlds Collide Tour at the kickoff of the tour. Check out Laughing Place on Location

Worlds Collide Tour Setlist:

The Worlds Collide Tour was broken up into 2 acts with a 20 minute intermission. The setlist included:

Act 1

“Red" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red) - Kylie Cantrall

Young Kylie Cantrall Video Montage: “Bad Reputation" (Joan Jett & the Blackhearts cover)

“The Place to Be" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton

) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton “Fired Up" (from ZOMBIES ) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “Did I Mention" (from Descendants ) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “Rotten to the Core" (from Descendants )/"Bamm" (from ZOMBIES ) Mashup

)/"Bamm" (from ) Mashup “What’s My Name" (from Descendants 2 )/"Perfect Revenge" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red ) Mashup - Dara Reneé & Joshua Colley

)/"Perfect Revenge" (from ) Mashup - Dara Reneé & Joshua Colley “Life is Sweeter" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red )

) “Chillin’ Like a Villain" (from Descendants 2)/"Like the Zombies Do" (from ZOMBIES 2) Mashup

Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Video Greeting: “Someday" (from ZOMBIES)

“Someday" (from ZOMBIES ) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton

) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton “Dream Come True" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Freya Skye & Malachi Barton

“Good to Be Bad" (from Descendants 3 ) - Malia Baker & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malia Baker & Mekonnen Knife “Love Ain’t It" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red ) - Kylie Cantrall

) - Kylie Cantrall “Flesh and Bone" (from ZOMBIES 2 )/"It’s Going Down" (from Descendants 2)

)/"It’s Going Down" (from Descendants 2) “Imma Do It" (New Original Song) - Dara Reneé

Kylie Cantrall Originals Medley: “See U Tonight"/"Boy for a Day"/"Denim"/"Goodie Bag" - Kylie Cantrall

*20-minute intermission*

Act 2

Freya Skye Video Intro (“Who I Thought I Knew"/"Can’t Fake It")

“Gold’s Gone" (Freya Skye Original) - Freya Skye

“We Own the Night"/"Call to the Wild" Mashup (from ZOMBIES 2) - Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

Malachi Barton/Freya Skye Screen Test Video (“Rewrite the Stars" from The Greatest Showman)

“Don’t Mess With Us" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires )

) “Ways to be Wicked" (from Descendants 2 ) - Kylie Cantrall, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Kylie Cantrall, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “Queen of Mean" (from Descendants 3 ) - Dara Reneé

) - Dara Reneé “Alien Invasion" (from ZOMBIES 3)

Descendants Mal/Ben Romance Interlude (“Feeling the Love" from Descendants: The Royal Wedding)

“If Only" (from Descendants ) - Malia Baker

) - Malia Baker “Space Between" (from Descendants 2 ) - Kylie Cantrall & Malia Baker

) - Kylie Cantrall & Malia Baker “Night Falls" (from Descendants 3)

Young Freya Skye Video (“If Only" from Descendants)

“My Own Way" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) - Freya Skye

“Shuffle of Love" (from Descendants: The Rise of Red ) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife

) - Malachi Barton, Joshua Colley & Mekonnen Knife “I’m Gonna Remember This" (New Original Song) - Joshua Colley

“Legends in the Making" (from ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)

Encore

“Set It Off" (from Descendants)

Check out Laughing Place’s own Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour playlist on YouTube for more footage from the concert.

Wicked Announcements:

During the first Worlds Collide Tour stop, it was also announced that the fifth Descendants film will hit Disney Channel next summer.

film will hit Disney Channel next summer. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland previously had a vague release date of 2026, but now, fans will only need to wait another year before they can jump back into another entry into the highly successful Disney Channel Original Movie series.

previously had a vague release date of 2026, but now, fans will only need to wait another year before they can jump back into another entry into the highly successful Disney Channel Original Movie series. You can read more here