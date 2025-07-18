Crossover Concert Tees: Get a First Look at the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour Merchandise

Tonight was the first night of the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour! Taking over San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, the concert arrived with an exciting selection of apparel and accessories to commemorate the event.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend tonight’s debut performances of the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour!

Bringing together the music and characters of the hit film series, the concert tour is set to travel through the United States this summer.

Starring Freya Skye, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton, the experience will see many of the popular Disney Channel

Of course, there’s hardly anything more magical than picking up a concert tee and the Worlds Collide Tour had a wide selection of merchandise for fans to bring home the crossover event.

Ranging from T-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, and more, there is something for everyone.

Fans of the performers also have the opportunity to pick up shirts dedicated to them.

Let’s take a look at the merchandise.

Giant standees with a QR code also decorated the arena, giving fans a chance to check out more of the merchandise.

Stay tuned, as we will have even more coverage surrounding the Worlds Collide tour coming soon!

You can view more information about Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour here

Wicked Announcements:

During tonight’s Worlds Collide Tour stop, it was also announced that the fifth Descendants film will hit Disney Channel next summer.

film will hit Disney Channel next summer. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland previously had a vague release date of 2026, but, now, fans will only need to wait another year before they can jump back into another entry into the highly successful Disney Channel Original Movie series.

previously had a vague release date of 2026, but, now, fans will only need to wait another year before they can jump back into another entry into the highly successful Disney Channel Original Movie series. You can read more here

Read More Disney Channel: