Throwback Magic: Five Y2K and 2000s Films and Series to Add to Your Disney+ Watchlist

Low rise jeans, Motorola Razrs, and Ugg boots ruled the world back in the 2000s. While today’s kids may try to replicate the amazing Y2K memories of the past, there is nothing that compares to living through it. Like every decade, classic films and TV shows keep us tied to the past, giving those old enough to remember these eras a way to relive the nostalgia of our youth. And Disney+ is the perfect place to dive into those amazing memories.

Disney fans who grew up in the 2000s got to experience one of the best eras of Disney films and TV shows! And while I may be biased as a Y2K kid, but there’s a reason Disney created reboots like Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Raven’s Home, The Proud Family, Phineas & Ferb, Enchanted 2, the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake and the upcoming Freakier Friday, Princess Diaries 3, and new Holes series. And while it’s great to see so many of these stories continue, there are just so many nostalgic hits from the 2000s that deserve some love. Since its debut, Disney+ has become an incredible tool to relive and rewatch the less widely known films and TV shows we grew up with, so let’s take a look at some Y2K and 2000s Disney you need to add to your watchlist.

Ice Princess (2004)

Disney is the master at telling stories about putting your mind to something and making it happen, and Ice Princess is quite possibly the best example of that.

Starring Michelle Trachtenberg, Joan Cusack, Kim Cattral, and Hayden Panettiere, physics genius Casey Carlyle (Trachtenberg) embarks on a journey of self discovery when a scholarship project on the science of figure skating ignites a passion far beyond the scope of her research. Gifted with natural talent, Casey battles the expectations of her mother Joan (Cusack) as she must prove herself to figure skating legend and coach Tina Harwood (Cattral) that she is cut out to make it as a champion skater.

And for 2004, the messaging about feminism was far ahead of its time, prioritizing Casey’s choice in career and self expression. While Joan criticizes figure skating as anti-feminist, deducing the sport as dancing around in “twinky little outfits" for the male gaze, Casey proves that feminism is about being able to open whatever door you want.

Treasure Planet (2002)

While the 2000s may not have been the best era for Disney Animation Studios (I’m looking at you Home on the Range), every miss was met with an undeniably underrated classic. While The Emperor’s New Groove and Atlantis were easy choices, I just don’t think Treasure Planet gets enough attention.

Taking us into a reimagined version of Treasure Island, the film takes audiences to a gritty, steampunk inspired universe yet to be seen again from the animation studio. Following troubled teenager Jim Hawkins as he discovers the legendary map to Treasure Planet, a distant place set to hold incomprehensible amounts of loot, he sets out on an adventure jumping aboard an expedition on a space-traveling pirate ship. Throughout his journey, Jim navigates secrets, loyalty, betrayal, and self discovery as he travels across the universe.

The film has a superstar cast, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the helm, Brian Murray, Emma Thompson, Martin Short, and more. In my humble opinion, Treasure Planet is a prime target for a live-action remake.

Phil of the Future (2004-2006)

When the 22nd century’s Phil Diffy, his mom, dad, sister Pim, and pet caveman Curtis embark on a time-traveling family vacation, a time machine malfunction strands them in our present day (well, now 2004). Having to accustom themselves to the lifestyle and technology of the past, Phil and his family do their best to blend into our world while they work to fix their time machine and return home.

There are several reasons to revisit Phil of the Future. The first is the cast: starring Raviv (Ricky) Ullman and Aly Michalka (of THE Aly & AJ), this duo had so much chemistry. I think this was the first time I found myself talking to my TV, screaming “just kiss already!" Additionally, you’ll find American Horror Story mainstay and WandaVision star Evan Peters make regular appearances on the series. Phil of the Future was also one of Disney Channel’s few single-camera series, meaning it was filmed on location rather than on sets with a studio audience and laugh track. While more common on the network in the late 90s and early 2000s, Phil of the Future was not renewed for a third season as the network transitioned to a more traditional multi-camera sit-com format.

With only 2 seasons and 43 episodes, Phil of the Future is an easy show to binge and is absolutely worth diving into.

American Dragon: Jake Long (2005-2007)

Another 2 season series on the Disney Channel, American Dragon: Jake Long was an action packed adventure with a really strange production story.

Following Jake Long, a skateboarder who can transform into a crime fighting dragon, he must navigate life as a normal teenager with the added responsibility of protecting the magical creatures of Manhattan. Originally debuting in 2005, the series' catchy theme song was recorded by Even Steven’s AJ Trauth and featured Jake as a buff red dragon when transformed. While the first season was successful, the network renewed the series for a second season with a caveat that the character designs needed to be reworked. The second season, while reminiscent of the first, featured Jake as a far more awkward and scrawny looking dragon. Accompanying the new redesign, the Jonas Brothers were tapped to re-record the theme song. The rebrand was a strange move for Disney Channel, who heavily advertised and embraced the changes.

While the series may be far from the “best" show Disney has made, American Dragon’s is just fun. The series also provided one of the best plot twists on Disney Channel. Without spoiling it, all I have to say is “Rose."

Disney Channel Games (2006-2008)

Reality TV for kids? The Disney Channel Games were a highlight of summers in the late aughts, bringing together Disney Channel’s biggest stars from around the world to compete against each other. Filmed at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports, superstars like Miley Cyrus, Cole and Dylan Sprouse, the Jonas Brothers, the Cheetah Girls, and more found themselves head-to-head in challenges where each team fought to take home the Disney Channel Games Cup. While more of a short series, the Disney Channel Games were iconic, and even introduced viewers to future entertainment industry stars like High Potential’s Deniz Akdeniz.

While maybe a silly pick, the 2000s era of Disney Channel pumped out some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and seeing them altogether where they started is definitely a fun trip down memory lane.

