Disney+ Unleashes "HOMERPALOOZA!" Stream with 200 Homer-Centric Episodes
This limited-time takeover offers 80 hours of Homer's greatest moments.
Get ready for a Homer takeover on Disney+! Starting today, the limited-time, HOMERPALOOZA! feed delivers 200 of the most Homer-centric episodes of The Simpsons with 80 hours of pure Homer.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning today, Disney+ introduces Homerpalooza!, a new limited-time 24/7 Stream exclusively dedicated to Homer Simpson, featuring 200 of his most memorable episodes.
- Homerpalooza! takes over The Simpsons Stream, which is part of a collection of "lean-back" viewing experiences available on Disney+.
- This special event provides fans with approximately 80 hours of continuous content highlighting the beloved patriarch of the Simpsons family.
- Additional Streams currently accessible to Premium subscribers include Throwbacks (nostalgic animated series), Descendants and Zombies (fan-favorite franchises), and Sharkfest (shark programming).
- Other Streams available to all Disney+ subscribers include ABC News (live newscasts and special reports) and Disney+ Playtime (favorites for younger viewers).
- Beyond the 35 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney+ also offers The Simpsons Movie and over 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family, all available within The Simpsons collection on the streaming service.
What They’re Saying:
- Matt Selman, The Simpsons executive producer and show runner: “In the history of television, is there a funnier 80 hours than the top 200 Homer episodes of ‘The Simpsons?’ (DRAMATIC PAUSE) No."
Other 24/7 Stream Channels on Disney+:
- There are currently several always-on channels that Disney+ subscribers can enjoy.
- Right now, these include:
- ABC News
- SharkFest
- Descendants/Zombies
- Disney+ Playtime
- Throwbacks
- Plus, the streamer has been known to add limited-time streams — so keep an eye out.
