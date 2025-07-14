TV Review: "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" is a Charming Return to Interactive Preschool Magic

In some ways, it feels like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse never went away. The Playhouse Disney hit ran from 2006 to 2016 - outlasting the network’s original branding - and introduced a generation of preschoolers to Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto through interactive adventures. Disney Junior kept the momentum going with follow-ups like Mickey and the Roadster Racers (later Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, 2017–2021) and Mickey Mouse Funhouse (2021–2025). But if there’s one thing the streaming era has proven, it’s that spin-offs and successors don’t always recapture the original magic. Enter Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, a revival whose plus-sign branding nods both to the platform that greenlit it and the formula that made the original so beloved.

The whimsical clubhouse is back - along with fan-favorite characters like Toodles, Ludwig Von Drake, Clarabelle Cow, Willie the Giant, and more. The series also introduces new characters, starting with the premiere episode’s breakout star: Little Helper, a mechanical hand on wheels created by Ludwig himself. Toodles’ iconic “Mystery Mouseketool" has been upgraded to a “Mystery Mousekepal," a friendly new helper who lends a hand when things get tricky.

Ahead of the show’s July 21st premiere, I previewed two episodes, beginning with the series opener, “Mickey’s New Helper." This episode introduces Little Helper and reestablishes the familiar Clubhouse formula. The structure is so faithful to the original series that, aside from the enhanced animation quality, the decade-long gap between series is barely noticeable. Unlike the more recent shows, which dropped the interactive elements, Clubhouse+ brings them back, encouraging kids to count, offer directions, and help Mickey choose the right Mouseketool. That curriculum-based engagement may very well have been the secret to the original show’s longevity.

The second episode I previewed is “Puppy Pluto," which airs July 24th on Disney Junior (and streams July 22nd on Disney+). It’s a fun throwback that ties directly into the DNA of the original series, rounding out a trilogy of episodes where characters revert to baby or puppy form. This time, one of Von Drake’s wacky inventions turns Pluto into a puppy again, along with Von Drake himself! It’s up to Mickey and the gang to save the day. Longtime fans can revisit “Goofy Baby" (Season 2, Episode 4) and “Goofy Babysitter" (Season 3, Episode 25) from the original series for similar antics.

One of the most intriguing elements of this new series is the inclusion of Duffy the Disney Bear. While he doesn’t appear in the preview episodes or early descriptions, his addition holds promise. Duffy is a beloved Disney Parks character, especially in Asia, where he’s become a phenomenon at Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland. His role in Clubhouse+ appears to be part of a broader effort to introduce him to a wider audience, especially in the U.S. where he’s mainly limited to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. His arrival could mark a new chapter for Duffy and Friends.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ succeeds by staying true to what made the original series a staple for preschoolers: interactive storytelling, a gentle pace, and a familiar cast of characters. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel; it simply polishes it for a new generation. With charming new additions like Little Helper and potential international crossovers like Duffy, the series manages to feel both nostalgic and forward-looking. For longtime fans and new viewers alike, this revival proves that the clubhouse doors are still wide open, and there’s plenty of magic inside.