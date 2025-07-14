ABC News Tells You “What You Need to Know” with New Disney+ Exclusive Weekday News Show

“What You Need to Know” will be hosted by James Longman and Rachel Scott, and premieres next Monday, July 21st.

ABC News is introducing a new Disney+ exclusive weekday news show, hosted by James Longman and Rachel Scott.

​​

What You Need to Know:

What You Need to Know is the fast, fresh way to stay ahead of the conversation as viewers start their day, and marks ABC News’ first original daily news program created for Disney+.

is the fast, fresh way to stay ahead of the conversation as viewers start their day, and marks ABC News’ first original daily news program created for Disney+. The short-form streaming series will be hosted by chief international correspondent James Longman and senior political correspondent Rachel Scott.

While the show will of course focus on the big stories of the day, it will also keep things light with the latest entertainment buzz and viral videos.

Each daily episode will be available on demand on Disney+ for 24 hours before refreshing with the next day’s news and headlines.

What You Need to Know premieres on Monday, July 21st, with episodes premiering at 6 a.m. ET.

premieres on Monday, July 21st, with episodes premiering at 6 a.m. ET. Of course, this isn’t the only ABC News content available on Disney+, as subscribers can also stream content such as Good Morning America, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, and more.

What They’re Saying:

Longman and Scott: “We’re excited to be anchoring What You Need to Know as part of ABC News’ growing line-up of content on Disney+. Our goal is to cut through the noise, break down the top headlines, and bring viewers up to speed on the top stories of the day. We come from different corners of the newsroom, from the frontlines of foreign conflicts to the halls of power in Washington D.C., so we’ve got all the bases covered. Wherever we go, we’re excited to bring you with us."

“We’re excited to be anchoring as part of ABC News’ growing line-up of content on Disney+. Our goal is to cut through the noise, break down the top headlines, and bring viewers up to speed on the top stories of the day. We come from different corners of the newsroom, from the frontlines of foreign conflicts to the halls of power in Washington D.C., so we’ve got all the bases covered. Wherever we go, we’re excited to bring you with us." Almin Karamehmedovic, president of ABC News: “We are proud to launch this innovative series with Rachel and James, who meet viewers where they are with essential news, context and analysis to help them better understand the world around us. This new effort expands ABC News’ significant footprint on Disney+, allowing us to reach and connect with new and diverse audiences."

“We are proud to launch this innovative series with Rachel and James, who meet viewers where they are with essential news, context and analysis to help them better understand the world around us. This new effort expands ABC News’ significant footprint on Disney+, allowing us to reach and connect with new and diverse audiences." Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+: “What You Need to Know is reimagining what a news experience can look like for Disney+ subscribers — delivering smart, bite-sized commentary on the stories that matter most. With the trusted voices of ABC News at the helm, this show marks an exciting evolution of our news offering."

More Disney+ News and Reviews: