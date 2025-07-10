Disney+ and ITV Ink Groundbreaking U.K. Content Deal
In a groundbreaking move set to reshape the streaming landscape in the United Kingdom, Disney and ITV have announced a strategic partnership.
What’s Happening:
- Starting July 16, Disney+ will feature a "Taste of ITVX" selection, including acclaimed shows like Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, espionage thriller A Spy Among Friends, and selected seasons of the reality hit Love Island.
- Simultaneously, ITVX will launch a "Taste of Disney+," offering viewers access to the first seasons of popular titles such as FX's The Bear, Lucasfilm's Andor, and Only Murders in the Building, along with reality series like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians.
- Approximately 70-100 hours of content from each streamer's library will be shared, with the selections refreshed every couple of months to keep the offerings dynamic.
- This content will be available at no additional cost to existing subscribers of both platforms.
- The deal is strategically designed to leverage the distinct demographics of each platform. Karl Holmes, Disney+ EMEA General Manager, noted that Disney+ aims to attract ITV's more mature audience, particularly since less than 10% of Disney+'s UK audience is over the age of 55, compared to approximately 40% for ITV. Conversely, ITVX hopes to draw Disney+'s typically younger audience with its diverse content.
- ITV Commercial will handle advertising sales for "A Taste of Disney+" on ITVX, while Disney+ will manage advertising for "A Taste of ITVX" on its Standard with Ads plan.
- This partnership follows recent similar agreements, such as Netflix's deal with France's TF1, signaling a growing trend of collaboration between global streamers and traditional broadcasters to expand market reach.
What They’re Saying:
- Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment: “We are proud of this innovative collaboration with ITV, which will allow us to bring Disney+ customers some of the UK’s favorite and buzzworthy shows and encourage ITVX viewers to discover some of Disney+’s award-winning series and blockbuster films."
- Karl Holmes, Disney+’s General Manager for EMEA: “[ITV audiences] think Disney+ is about family and kids so this is a significant opportunity to put The Bear, Only Murders and Andor in front of that group in a contextually relevant place. You won’t see The Bear or Only Murders across free-to-air services in Europe. The reason we think this works is because our audiences are so complementary. It wouldn’t work with the same demo."
About Disney+ in UK:
- Disney+ has quickly established itself as a major contender in the competitive UK streaming landscape since its launch. A 2023 report by BARB (Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board) estimated Disney+ had around 7 million UK subscribers.
- The groundbreaking deal with ITV signals a shift in Disney+'s strategy, moving beyond strict content exclusivity to embrace mutually beneficial collaborations with local broadcasters.
- Disney+ UK uniquely offers the "Star" brand, providing a broad selection of adult-oriented content (e.g., from FX and Hulu) not available on Disney+ US.
