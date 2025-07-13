Corus Entertainment Cutting Five Kids Channels in Money-Saving Effort

Among the channels being cut by the Canadian company are three Disney-owned channels.

Corus Entertainment, a Canadian broadcasting company, has announced that five kids’ channels will be removed from their service, including four from Disney.

What’s Happening:

Peak reports

The five channels that will stop being distributed by Corus are ABC

These removals will happen as of September 1st, 2025.

While the French-language version of the Disney Channel

A spokesperson says the move comes after a "comprehensive review" of Corus' portfolio of channels surrounding the "evolving needs of our audiences and distribution partners."

Last month, the company said it slashed 7% of employee costs in its most recent quarter and was continuing to look for savings amid an advertising revenue slump.

Read More Disney TV News and Recaps: