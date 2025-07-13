Corus Entertainment Cutting Five Kids Channels in Money-Saving Effort
Among the channels being cut by the Canadian company are three Disney-owned channels.
Corus Entertainment, a Canadian broadcasting company, has announced that five kids’ channels will be removed from their service, including four from Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Peak reports that Corus Entertainment has plans to discontinue operations of five kids’ channels later this summer amid advertising revenue challenges.
- The five channels that will stop being distributed by Corus are ABC Spark, Nickelodeon, Disney French (La Chaine Disney), Disney XD and Disney Jr.
- These removals will happen as of September 1st, 2025.
- While the French-language version of the Disney Channel will be leaving, the English-language Disney Channel will continue to operate across Corus’ TV and streaming platforms.
- A spokesperson says the move comes after a "comprehensive review" of Corus' portfolio of channels surrounding the "evolving needs of our audiences and distribution partners."
- Last month, the company said it slashed 7% of employee costs in its most recent quarter and was continuing to look for savings amid an advertising revenue slump.
