"Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Set to Dazzle on the Disney Channel Next Summer
The fifth entry into the "Descendants" series is set to follow Red and Chloe as they explore the true meaning of "happily ever after."
Tonight was the first night of the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour! During the concert event, fans were surprised with an update on Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight, while attending the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour in San Diego, Laughing Place was in attendance for a special announcement surrounding the next entry into the Descendants series.
- During the concert event, Disney shared that the upcoming film will be released next summer.
- Previously, the film had a vague 2026 release timeline, but now fans will only have to wait about another year to step back into the fantasy film series.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland picks up after the time-traveling adventures of 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set in present day Wonderland, Red and Chloe will explore the real meaning of “happily ever after" and face the consequences for altering the fabric of time.
- All currently released Descendants films, the Descendants: Wicked World animated series, the Descendants: Royal Wedding animated special, and three Descendants-inspired music videos are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.
First Look:
- Back in May, Disney Channel shared a first look at several characters for the fifth Descendants entry.
- The film is currently in production, and the network showcased Rita Ora as Queen of Hearts, Brandy as Cinderella, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Leonard Nam as Maddox, and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother in an Instagram post.
- You can check out the preview here.
