Video: Step Into the "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" Premiere Party Ahead of the Film's Debut Tonight
The final musical adventure unites zombies, werewolves, and vampires against a new threat.
The highly anticipated ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires premieres tonight on Disney Channel and streams tomorrow, July 11th, on Disney+! Dive into the excitement with our exclusive video from the ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre!
What’s Happening:
- On July 8th, 2025, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood rolled out the (of course) red carpet for the cast and crew of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires — and we were there!
- Take a peek at the festivities, including the after party:
- The premiere event was a monstrously fun affair, setting the stage for the film's Disney Channel debut tonight, July 10th and its arrival on Disney+ tomorrow, July 11th.
- You can check out more coverage from the premiere in our full report.
More ZOMBIES:
- The film follows Zed and Addison on a summer road trip that unexpectedly leads them into a hidden world of rival Daywalkers and Vampires, forcing them, along with Eliza and Willa, to unite the warring factions to confront a new, greater threat
- The ZOMBIES franchise, a beloved Disney Channel series blendS musicals, romance, and themes of acceptance as it follows Zed and Addison as they navigate a world of zombies, werewolves, aliens, and now vampires.
- The official soundtrack for ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires is also dropping tonight, featuring all the infectious musical numbers from the movie! You can stream it on all major music platforms.
