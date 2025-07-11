Video: Step Into the "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" Premiere Party Ahead of the Film's Debut Tonight

The final musical adventure unites zombies, werewolves, and vampires against a new threat.

The highly anticipated ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires premieres tonight on Disney Channel and streams tomorrow, July 11th, on Disney+! Dive into the excitement with our exclusive video from the ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre!

What’s Happening:

On July 8th, 2025, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood rolled out the (of course) red carpet for the cast and crew of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires — and we were there!

Take a peek at the festivities, including the after party:

The premiere event was a monstrously fun affair, setting the stage for the film's Disney Channel debut tonight, July 10th and its arrival on Disney+ tomorrow, July 11th.

You can check out more coverage from the premiere in our full report

More ZOMBIES:

The film follows Zed and Addison on a summer road trip that unexpectedly leads them into a hidden world of rival Daywalkers and Vampires, forcing them, along with Eliza and Willa, to unite the warring factions to confront a new, greater threat

The ZOMBIES franchise, a beloved Disney Channel series blendS musicals, romance, and themes of acceptance as it follows Zed and Addison as they navigate a world of zombies, werewolves, aliens, and now vampires.

The official soundtrack for ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires is also dropping tonight

All Things ZOMBIES 4:

In preparation for this premiere, we’ve been excitedly reporting all the ZOMBIES 4 news!