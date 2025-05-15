Disney Shares a First Look at "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland"

Disney is gearing up to welcome fans back into the world of Descendants with their fifth installment in the series next year. Check out a first look at some of the series’ fan-favorite characters returning for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.

This includes Rita Ora as Queen of Hearts, Brandy as Cinderella, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Leonard Nam as Maddox, and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland picks up after the time-traveling adventures of 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red . Set in present day Wonderland, Red and Chloe will explore the real meaning of “happily ever after" and face the consequences for altering the fabric of time.

All currently released Descendants films, the Descendants: Wicked World animated series, the Descendants: Royal Wedding animated special, and three Descendants-inspired music videos are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

