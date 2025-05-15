Disney Shares a First Look at "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland"
Get a sneak peak at several returning characters for the upcoming Disney Channel film.
Disney is gearing up to welcome fans back into the world of Descendants with their fifth installment in the series next year. Check out a first look at some of the series’ fan-favorite characters returning for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
Rotten to the Core:
- Next year, Disney Channel’s hit Descendants series is taking fans a fifth feature length adventure.
- Currently in production, Descendant: Wicked Wonderland is set to hit Disney Channel and Disney+ sometime in 2026.
- In a teaser shared on Instagram, the official Disney Descendants account shared a first look at several of the returning characters for the upcoming film.
- This includes Rita Ora as Queen of Hearts, Brandy as Cinderella, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Leonard Nam as Maddox, and Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland picks up after the time-traveling adventures of 2024’s Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set in present day Wonderland, Red and Chloe will explore the real meaning of “happily ever after" and face the consequences for altering the fabric of time.
- Descendants is also celebrating its 10th year anniversary, which has garnered countless young fans as well as multiple Billboard 200 Number 1 albums.
- For those too excited for the upcoming film, the Descendants series will come to life on stage this summer during the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour.
- All currently released Descendants films, the Descendants: Wicked World animated series, the Descendants: Royal Wedding animated special, and three Descendants-inspired music videos are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.
