Enchanting Evil Queen Tiki Mug Set for Release at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
The latest Tiki mug from Trader Sam's will be released via Mobile Order at the Disneyland Hotel on October 1st.
Be careful not to fall under the spell of the Evil Queen, who features prominently in a new Halloween Tiki mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
What’s Happening:
- As the spookiest month of the year begins, Trader Sam’s will release a new Tiki mug featuring the Evil Queen and the Witch from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
- As with most mug releases at the Disneyland Hotel, this one will be available via Mobile Order on the Disneyland app as early as 6:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 1st.
- Arrival windows for Mobile Order will be between 4-9:00 p.m. at the Disneyland Hotel Grand Ballroom.
- Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on October 1st, you’ll also be able to get your mug signed by its designer, artist Florian Bertmer – for a limited time only.
- Then, beginning on October 2nd, the mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar with a limit of two per transaction, while supplies last.
- In the summer, a new collection of Trader Sam’s apparel was released at Disneyland, featuring a yellow T-shirt and a wonderful button-up.
- For the launch of the Disneyland 70th Celebration, a new mug depicting the Mermaid Lagoon from Peter Pan was released.
