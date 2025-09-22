“20/20” Special Offers a First Look at Disneyland's Reimagined Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln
Mr. Lincoln has received a new set, which is expected to debut in 2026 following the conclusion of the Disneyland 70th Celebration.
A special edition of ABC’s 20/20 celebrating the 70th anniversary of Disneyland has given a brief first glimpse at a reimagined Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.
What’s Happening:
- Last night’s special edition of 20/20 promised a glimpse into the future of the Disneyland Resort, and while we didn’t get any new information from the new attractions coming to Disney California Adventure, we did get our first look at an updated Abraham Lincoln.
- With the addition of Walt Disney – A Magical Life to the Main Street Opera House, Great Moments from Mr. Lincoln has been on an extended hiatus. However, once the Disneyland 70th Celebration draws to a close in 2026, the shows are expected to play in rotation with one another.
- The stage was redesigned by Walt Disney Imagineering to feature a rotating turntable, allowing for both Walt Disney – A Magical Life and Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln to play in rotation.
- While the content of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will remain the same, the stage is a little different due to the turntable.
- As seen in this previously released concept art, Lincoln now appears to be sitting somewhere akin to the Oval Office, flanked by his famous hat, a globe, and the U.S. and Illinois flags.
- A brief clip from the 20/20 special shows the Lincoln animatronic up-close in this reimagined setting.
- If you missed The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland – A Special Edition of 20/20, don’t worry, as it's now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is currently expected to return to Disneyland at some point in 2026.
- In the meantime, why not relive some great moments at home with our video of the animatronic section of the show from 2022.
