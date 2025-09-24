Downtown Disney September 2025 Update – Move Nights Take Over the Lawn, While Construction Takes Place All Throughout the District

Take a look at the latest construction progress and the new weekly Movie Nights at Downtown Disney.

We stopped by Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort this afternoon to check in on the latest construction efforts, along with prep for the district’s new Halloween movie nights.

lululemon

Progress continues on converting the old ESPN Zone building into new shops, such as lululemon. The popular athletic brand features innovative athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, golf and tennis.

The new store is expected to open this winter, which could either be late 2025 or early 2026.

Downtown Disney Movie Nights

Across the way at the new-ish Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage area, the screen is set up for this evening’s screening of Hocus Pocus – beginning at 7:00 p.m. This is the first in a series of spooky movie screenings that will continue to take place every Wednesday in October.

These evening events are presented by M&M’s, which will be available (among other tasty limited-time treats) at the Disney Wonderful World of Sweets cart nearby.

LEGO Store Exterior Remodel Continues

Walls remain up around the outside of the LEGO Store to prepare for the arrival of new LEGO models, but don’t worry – the store remains open to guests.

Waiting on the Buildings to Rise

We’re still waiting on vertical construction to begin on the replacements for Tortilla Jo’s – Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadhouse BBQ. Pearl’s Roadhouse BBQ is set to offer BBQ classics like pulled pork, beef brisket, and smoked turkey, with Arthur & Sons set to provide guests with a classic, upscale steakhouse experience.

Naples & Sunglass Hut Work

Exterior work is taking place on both Naples Ristorante e Bar and Sunglass Hut, with Sunglass Hut also closed for a remodel – set to open soon.

