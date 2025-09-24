"Celebrate Happy" with the New Disneyland 70th Monorail Playset

The collectible features one of the Disneyland 70th wrapped monorails.

Disneyland has debuted a new electric monorail set paying homage to the Disneyland Resort’s 70th celebration.

What’s Happening:

On a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new way fans can bring the “Celebrate Happy" festivities home with them in the form of a new monorail playset.

Not only is it a great attraction, but it was also the first daily operating monorail in the United States.

The Disneyland Monorail’s opening ceremony was even attended by then Vice President Richard Nixon.

Since its 1959 opening, the Monorail has seen a handful of changes to its fleet of vehicles.

The current set, the Mark VII, have been on rotation since 2008 and have been the inspiration for several pieces of merchandise, including an electric monorail playset.

As part of the “Celebrate Happy" 70th anniversary celebration, the Disneyland Monorail has been decked out in a special wrap showcasing the characters.

Now, fans visiting the resort can pick up a commemorative Disneyland 70th version of the monorail playset.

Featuring Monorail Red in its celebratory outfit, fans can build their own tracked monorail at home.

The set arrives with over 14 feet of track as well as a station platform and remote control.

You can pick up the new set for $99.99 before tax now.

The new collectibles include the Galaxy’s Edge wrapped bus, a Disney Railroad train set, and more.

