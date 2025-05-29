The Savannah Bananas Dance Around Disneyland in New "Celebrate Happy" Music Video

Savannah Bananas Day was held at Disneyland on May 28th.

The Savannah Bananas recently celebrated happy at the Disneyland Resort! During the recent Savannah Bananas Day at the resort, the Banana Ball team created an iconic music video for the Disneyland 70th anniversary theme song.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, Disneyland hosted a one-day-only Banana Ball celebration with Savannah Bananas Day.

For those unfamiliar with Banana Ball, the professional baseball variant is known for its high energy lip-syncing performances, skits, and unique rules. You can learn more about Banana Ball with Mack’s Banana Ball guide here

While the Savannah Bananas participated in a plethora of activities during the day, the team also found the time to create a music video for the 70th celebration anthem “Celebrate Happy."

Shared to X

Check out the video below, which sees the team enjoy churros, ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

We had the best time at Disneyland🤩 pic.twitter.com/BXAydUGB8M — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) May 29, 2025

Laughing Place also had the opportunity to jump into the Savannah Bananas Day fun!

Throughout the day, park goers got to experience special treats and banana-themed entertainment options featuring the team.

The Savannah Bananas rode down Main Street, U.S.A. in the omnibus as they greeted fans during a special cavalcade.

Of course, the high-energy team brought one of their electrifying performances to the park.

Right in front of Sleep Beauty Castle, the Savannah Bananas performed their special dance “Hey Baby."

You can read our full Savannah Bananas Day trip report here

For those looking to dive even deeper into the songs of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, you can read Tony’s review of the Disneyland 70th official soundtrack here

Read More Disneyland Resort: