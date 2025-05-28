Photos/Video: Pixar Fun Returns to Disneyland with Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre

But did they update the loop of the short films?

A fan-favorite piece of entertainment, the wholly unique Pixar Pals Playtime Party from last year’s Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort, has returned for more fun at Disneyland Park, and just in time for the 70th anniversary celebration at the resort.

Located in the Fantasyland Theatre, the Pixar Pals Playtime Party is a standout offering since it has so many elements. The party is one part live-show, one part character meet & greet, and another part game zone, with fun and activities as well. There’s always something going on, and if there isn’t - there are classic shorts from Pixar Animation Studios being played on a screen on stage.

While some of the meet and greet spaces have moved from their location last year, they are largely the same complete with themed photo backdrops. You can meet the boys from Luca in front of a picture postcard view of Portorosso. The Lightfoot brothers from Onward meet in front of their full-sized van, Guinevere, and Boo’s door from Monsters, Inc. once again appears for meet and greets as well.

Of course, the stage comes into play as well, with characters and performers leading the party crowd in dances, games, and more as they get involved and keep the party going. You can see how in our video below.

And now, there is a way to get even more Pixar fun in your hands, with a new merchandise location located near the party, offering Pixar themed hats and more.

