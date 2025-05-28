Photos / Video: The Savannah Bananas Take Over Disneyland with a Special Performance and Cavalcade

The fun of the Banana Ball came to Disneyland Park for a special one-day-only event.

Today was the first ever Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland, where the popular exhibition barnstorming baseball team took over the park for an exciting dance performance and cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A.

For those unaware, the Savannah Bananas are a professional baseball team recognized for their creative and entertaining style of play, referred to as Banana Ball. If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer. And for more fun from the event, check out our live blog.

Savannah Bananas Castle Dance

The festivities kicked off with the Savannah Bananas’ signature "Hey Baby" performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The moment also featured a few words from Jesse Cole, the creator of Banana Ball, who showed up in his trademark yellow suit alongside Mickey and friends – who were not in yellow.

Watch the Savannah Bananas Performance at Sleeping Beauty Castle:

After the performance, many of the Savannah Bananas team members came up to the crowd to offer up autographs and photo opportunities, much to the delight of many Banana Ball fans.

Savannah Bananas Cavalcade

Shortly after the dance performance, the Savanna Bananas took to the streets of Disneyland for a cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. They appeared, in both cases, alongside their rival, The Firefighters, who will be throwing it down against them during two games at Angel Stadium on May 30th and 31st.



Watch the Savannah Bananas Cavalcade with The Firefighters:

