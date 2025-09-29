Hulu is Leaving Palm Springs: Mid-Century Modern Canceled After One Season

The series was created by Ryan Murphy and the team behing "Will & Grace."

While, Laughing Place’s Alex Rieff described the series as “deliciously addictive," the high was short-lived as Hulu has canceled Mid-Century Modern after one season.

What’s Happening:

Hulu's subscribers hoping for another trip to Palm Springs will be disappointed to learn that Mid-Century Modern has been canceled.

has been canceled. While the series was well received by critics and audiences, scoring an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the streaming comedy series was unable to cast a wide enough audience.

It is an unfortunate byproduct of the streaming age, as people are less likely to stumble upon lesser known shows and movies.

Intended to be the gay Golden Girls of the 2020s, Max Mutchnick, David Kohan, and Ryan Murphy's Mid-Century Modern premiered last March.

of the 2020s, Max Mutchnick, David Kohan, and Ryan Murphy’s premiered last March. Unfortunately, during filming, series star Linda Lavin passed away, only filming 7 of the 10 episode first season.

The series had to quickly regroup on how to restructure and re-write the final three episodes.

Taking inspiration from The Golden Girls, the series follows three best friends, who happen to be gay men of a certain age, as they all move in together in Palm Springs after an unexpected death.

, the series follows three best friends, who happen to be gay men of a certain age, as they all move in together in Palm Springs after an unexpected death. The series stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and Lavin.

Mutchnick honored Mid-Century Modern on Instagram, sharing “Ten great episodes... Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched."

All 10 episodes of Mid-Century Modern are streaming now on Hulu.

“Death in Apartment 603":

Hulu recently debuted a brand new docuseries from ABC Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?.

Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, PA was just seven months away from her wedding day.

In January 2011, Ellen was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds and 11 bruises.

The show also includes 20+ new interviews with Ellen’s family, friends, a former colleague of her fiancee, neighbors, and more.

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? is available exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

is available exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on You can read Luke’s review of the new series, where he shares “After just watching the first episode, I’m absolutely intrigued enough to continue to find out the rest of Ellen Greenberg’s tragic story."

