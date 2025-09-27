Deliver Us Everything From Everywhere: This Week's Upcoming Highlights from Across The Worlds of Disney

As we wrap up September and move into October, there are several notable events and premieres taking place in the coming days. Here are a few to keep your eyes on. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers Premiere

The iconic "Animation Domination" block will make its triumphant return on Sunday, September 28, anchored by new seasons of The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers. The Simpsons kicks off its unprecedented 37th season on Sunday at 8 p.m., returning to Springfield for another year of satire and shenanigans. Afterward, The Belcher family is back to flip burgers and navigate hilarious family chaos in the show’s 16th season kicks off as part of the animation block.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Premiere

The upcoming film from 20th Century Studios starring acclaimed actor Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, is set to debut at the 63rd New York Film Festival as the Spotlight Gala Selection. In the film, Jeremy Allen White (FX’s The Bear) inhabits a legend and lays bare his beating heart in this graceful, exceptionally moving film about a very specific part of peerless American rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s life.

Adapted from Warren Zanes’s 2023 best-selling chronicle of the same title, is set at an early-’80s crossroads in Springsteen’s career when, still negotiating the transformative waves of his rising fame, he crafted the intensely personal acoustic songs that would become his mythic album Nebraska - at the same time that he was recording the demos for Born in the U.S.A., which would catapult him to global superstardom.

At the premiere presentation on Sunday, September 28th, Cooper and cast members Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, and Odessa Young will be in attendance, along with Bruce Springsteen. Presented by Film at Lincoln Center in partnership with Rolex, the 63rd New York Film Festival is currently taking place now through October 13th.

Abbott Elementary Season 5

The fifth season of the hit ABC series, Abbott Elementary is on its way, with a recent trailer promising the usual hijinks and fun we can expect from the award-winning series, including some sure-to-be-favorite moments. We also learn that Janine will be taking on even more students than before, while Barbara will be working alongside someone who was once a student of hers. The fifth season of the series is set to arrive on Wednesday, October 1st on ABC, and stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Halloween at Disneyland Paris

Disney Halloween Festival will take place from October 1st through November 2nd at Disneyland Paris this year, a significantly later start for the Halloween season than at the U.S. parks. Main Street, U.S.A. will transform at night with a hauntingly magical glow, as building facades come alive for the first time with spectral projections. Disney Villains will roam around the park, as Cruella, Maleficent, Jafar, and more join in the fun, while over in Frontierland, Jack Skellington and Sally from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas will be meeting guests. Nearby, you’ll also find Miguel from Coco. The Lucky Nugget Saloon will be transformed into The Unlucky Nugget, a limited-time dining experience expanding upon the story of Phantom Manor. The popular “Mickey’s Halloween Celebration" parade will return this year, with José Carioca and Panchito joining Donald Duck on his float this year, along with new Halloween outfits for Chip & Dale. Meanwhile, Mickey’s Illusion Manor float returns, including his sudden change of attire. You can also stay tuned to Laughing Place as we will be on scene as the park kicks off the Halloween festivities.

Chad Powers

Chad Powers isn’t his real name – it’s actually Russ Holiday, and his career is cut short due to bad behavior, so he disguises himself as Chad Powers and joins a struggling Southern football team. This new Hulu series, based on a 2022 comedy sketch from Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning that quickly went viral stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson. Chad Powers will premiere Tuesday, September 30th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, and you can find out what we thought about the new series in our review.

Avatar: The Way of Water Re-Release

As we get ready for Avatar: Fire and Ash later this year, fans of the franchise can revisit the previous entry at theaters everywhere, when Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters for a limited-engagement in October. Set to last for only one week, fans of the sequel to the smash hit can see Avatar: The Way of Water on the big screen once again - also in 3D if desired! - starting on October 3rd, 2025.

D23 TRON Legacy Watch Party

D23 Gold Members with a Disney+ subscription are being invited to a special edition of D23 Gold Theater as we get closer to the opening of TRON: Ares in theaters everywhere next month. D23 Gold Members are invited to go into The Grid with other fans during this interactive experience, which will also feature a live chat with surprise guests that were part of TRON: Legacy, trivia questions; and of course, some sneak peeks at TRON: Ares. The event is complimentary to D23 Gold Members with a Disney+ subscription, marking a special installment of the monthly D23 Gold Theater virtual event series. It'll be available to watch HERE as it airs on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. D23 Gold Members with a Disney+ subscription may log in starting at 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET for a pre-show experience.

Kiff: Ye Olde Candy Shoppe of Horrors

Kiff is back after a brief hiatus in the middle of season two. The hit Disney Channel animated series will return again on October 4th with the debut of the third Halloween episode in the series, “Ye Olde Candy Shoppe of Horrors." Set to premiere at 7:00 PM EDT, this full-length Halloween episode will see Kiff and Barry run out of candy on Halloween and must find more before it’s too late.

Previous Halloween episodes can get fans excited for the new debut, with “Trevor’s Rockin’ Halloween Bash" and “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House" can be seen on Disney+.

The episode also marks the return of the series, kicking off more additional episodes for the remainder of the second season with new episodes each Saturday.

We also knew that this Halloween special was coming. In an interview ahead of the debut of Season Two, we got hints that something big was coming for Halloween this year, as it has become a favorite holiday for the creators of the series, Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal - along with their team - to celebrate.