Nikki Glaser's Next Comedy Special Coming to Hulu In 2026

From HBO to Hulu, here's what we know about Glaser's new act.
Big things are on the horizon for Nikki Glaser, and she’s bringing the laughs home with a new special coming to Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • According to Deadline, following the success of her acclaimed HBO special Someday You’ll Die, comedian Nikki Glaser is set to film a brand-new Hulu comedy special this month at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in her hometown of St. Louis.
  • No details have been shared yet about what topics Glaser will tackle in her new special, but she’ll executive produce alongside Emmy-winning director Hamish Hamilton, who also helmed Someday You’ll Die.
  • The special is being produced by Done + Dusted, with executive producers David Jammy, Chris Convy, and Alex Murray.
  • The special is set to debut in 2026, streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.
  • Hulu’s decision to secure Glaser’s next hour underscores its growing ambitions to establish itself as a major force in the stand-up comedy space, rivaling Netflix.

