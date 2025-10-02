"Dancing with the Stars" Disney Night Season 34 Song List Revealed — Including a Celebrity Disney Parks Deep Cut
Plus, we'll surely get footage of the celebrities enjoying a day at Disneyland.
Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has just released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Night will return to Dancing with the Stars on October 7th.
- Ahead of that, ABC has revealed the song list for this special episode.
- Perhaps the most interesting selection comes from Elaine Hendrix (and her partner Alan Bersten) who will be performing a quickstep to “Space Mountain" from the iconic ride.
- Fans may recall that Hendrix had a role in the pre-show video that previously played in the queue for the “roller coaster-type ride," playing an anchor named Pam Pulsar.
- In addition to the couples dances, an opening number choreographed by Mandy Moore (not the pop star) will see the DwtS troupe perform to “Be Our Guest."
- Speaking of guests, Danny Gardner who plays Lumiere in the North American Tour edition of Beauty and the Beast will also appear.
- Other troupe performances will include “As Alive As You Need Me To Be" from TRON: Ares and “The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room."
The List of Dancing With the Stars Disney Night Season 34 Songs Includes:
- Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Jazz to “Friend Like Me" from Aladdin.
- Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “Cantina Band" from Star Wars: A New Hope.
- Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Quickstep to “Special Spice" from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
- Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream" from Maleficent.
- Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Quickstep to “Life Is a Highway" from Cars.
- Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" from The Jungle Book.
- Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Quickstep to “Space Mountain" from Space Mountain ride.
- Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: Salsa to “Bop to the Top" from High School Musical.
- Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Cha Cha to “Try Everything" from Zootopia.
- Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton.
- Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Viennese Waltz to “Le Festin" from Ratatouille.
