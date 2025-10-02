"Dancing with the Stars" Disney Night Season 34 Song List Revealed — Including a Celebrity Disney Parks Deep Cut

Plus, we'll surely get footage of the celebrities enjoying a day at Disneyland.
Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has just released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Night will return to Dancing with the Stars on October 7th.
  • Ahead of that, ABC has revealed the song list for this special episode.
  • Perhaps the most interesting selection comes from Elaine Hendrix (and her partner Alan Bersten) who will be performing a quickstep to “Space Mountain" from the iconic ride.
  • Fans may recall that Hendrix had a role in the pre-show video that previously played in the queue for the “roller coaster-type ride," playing an anchor named Pam Pulsar.

  • In addition to the couples dances, an opening number choreographed by Mandy Moore (not the pop star) will see the DwtS troupe perform to “Be Our Guest."
  • Speaking of guests, Danny Gardner who plays Lumiere in the North American Tour edition of Beauty and the Beast will also appear.
  • Other troupe performances will include “As Alive As You Need Me To Be" from TRON: Ares and “The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room."

The List of Dancing With the Stars Disney Night Season 34 Songs Includes:

  • Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Jazz to “Friend Like Me" from Aladdin.
  • Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “Cantina Band" from Star Wars: A New Hope.
  • Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Quickstep to “Special Spice" from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
  • Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream" from Maleficent.
  • Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Quickstep to “Life Is a Highway" from Cars.
  • Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" from The Jungle Book.
  • Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Quickstep to “Space Mountain" from Space Mountain ride.
  • Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold: Salsa to “Bop to the Top" from High School Musical.
  • Robert Irwin and Witney Carson: Cha Cha to “Try Everything" from Zootopia.
  • Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas: Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton.
  • Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Viennese Waltz to “Le Festin" from Ratatouille.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and is available the next day on Hulu.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
