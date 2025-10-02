"Dancing with the Stars" Disney Night Season 34 Song List Revealed — Including a Celebrity Disney Parks Deep Cut

Plus, we'll surely get footage of the celebrities enjoying a day at Disneyland.

Dancing with the Stars is getting ready for its annual Disney Night — and has just released the line-up of songs fans will get to see celebs perform to this time around.

What’s Happening:

Disney Night will return to Dancing with the Stars on October 7th.

on October 7th.

Perhaps the most interesting selection comes from Elaine Hendrix (and her partner Alan Bersten) who will be performing a quickstep to “ Space Mountain

Fans may recall that Hendrix had a role in the pre-show video that previously played in the queue for the “roller coaster-type ride," playing an anchor named Pam Pulsar.

In addition to the couples dances, an opening number choreographed by Mandy Moore (not the pop star) will see the DwtS troupe perform to “Be Our Guest."

Speaking of guests, Danny Gardner who plays Lumiere in the North American Tour edition of Beauty and the Beast

Other troupe performances will include “As Alive As You Need Me To Be" from TRON: Ares and “The Tiki Tiki Tiki Room."

The List of Dancing With the Stars Disney Night Season 34 Songs Includes:

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Jazz to “Friend Like Me" from Aladdin .

Jazz to “Friend Like Me" from . Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “Cantina Band" from Star Wars : A New Hope .

Quickstep to “Cantina Band" from . J ordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa: Quickstep to “Special Spice" from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Quickstep to “Special Spice" from Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy : Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream" from Maleficent .

: Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream" from . Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Quickstep to “Life Is a Highway" from Cars .

Quickstep to “Life Is a Highway" from . Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" from The Jungle Book .

Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" from . Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Quickstep to “Space Mountain" from Space Mountain ride.

Quickstep to “Space Mountain" from Space Mountain ride. Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold : Salsa to “Bop to the Top" from High School Musical .

: Salsa to “Bop to the Top" from . Robert Irwin and Witney Carson : Cha Cha to “Try Everything" from Zootopia .

: Cha Cha to “Try Everything" from . Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas : Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton .

: Foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens" from . Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Viennese Waltz to “Le Festin" from Ratatouille.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and is available the next day on Hulu.