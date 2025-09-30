Fubo Shareholders Approve Merger with Hulu + Live TV

The new MVPD company is expected to enhance consumer choice through more flexible programming offerings.

After a very strange year of legal battles surrounding Venu Sports, the merger of live TV streaming service Fubo and Hulu + Live TV has been approved by shareholders.

What’s Happening:

Fubo TV, the nation's leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, will officially merge with Hulu + Live TV as shareholders have approved the previously announced deal with The Walt Disney Company.

Decided during a special meeting of shareholders today, September 30th, the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

When the deal closes, Disney is expected to own approximately 70% of Fubo.

Fubo’s existing management team, led by Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler, will operate the newly combined Fubo and Hulu + Live TV businesses.

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will continue to be available to consumers as separate offerings post-closing and will facilitate an enhanced choice of programming packages addressing a variety of consumer preferences at attractive price points.

Fubo’s stock will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUBO.

More details on the terms of the agreement are available in our initial post

What They’re Saying:

David Gandler, Fubo co-founder and CEO: “We would like to thank Fubo shareholders for voting to approve our business combination with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business. The Transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, but today we are one step closer to fulfilling our vision of a streaming marketplace that provides consumers with greater choice and flexibility."

